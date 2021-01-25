Eight Chartered Accountants arrested for GST fraud
The government has arrested 258 people, including eight chartered accountants (CAs) in its nationwide drive against fake Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud launched since mid-November to nab unscrupulous elements using fake invoices to fraudulently claim input tax credit, two officials official said.
“One CA was arrested on Saturday along with his four businessmen in Jaipur for operating 25 fake firms to fraudulently avail and pass on ITC (input tax credit) through bogus invoices without actual supplies of goods and services,” one of the officials working in the Union finance ministry said requesting anonymity. Out of the 258 arrested so far, at least two have been booked under Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA), a second official, working for the directorate general of GST intelligence (DGGI), said requesting anonymity.
The drive by various GST authorities is still on and so far more than 2,500 case have been booked against 8,000 fake GST-registered entities, he said. “Authorities have recovered more than ₹820 crore from these fraudsters,” he added.
The chartered accountants’ regulatory body—Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have been informed about these arrests and have been asked to take appropriate actions as per their own rules,” the first official said. Arrested CAs are from Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Ludhiana. “They were operating multiple non-existent firms and fake entities to dupe the exchequer with fraudulent ITC utilisation in connivance with fraudsters and fly-by-night operators,” he said.
Enforcement agencies have used data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to process data exchanged among GST authorities, customs department and income-tax offices and pin-pointedly identify unscrupulous elements, he said.
“It is through such systemic changes, the department has now been able to take targeted actions against fraudsters and tax evaders. It is with these measures that the DGGI has not only been able to unearth the fake firms but also the final beneficiaries of ITC frauds,” he said.
