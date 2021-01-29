Eight core industries' output contracts 1.3% in Dec 2020
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors contracted for the third month in a row by 1.3% in December 2020, dragged down by poor show by crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement sectors.
The core sectors had expanded by 3.1% in December 2019, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.
Barring coal and electricity, all sectors recorded negative growth in December 2020.
During April-December 2020-21, the sectors' output declined by 10.1% against a growth rate of 0.6% in the same period of the previous year.
The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement declined by 3.6%, 7.2%, 2.8%, 2.9%, 2.7%, and 9.7%, respectively.
The growth in coal production slowed down to 2.2% in the month under review from 6.1% in the same month last year. However, electricity output grew by 4.2% in December 2020.
The eight core industries constitute 40.27% of the Index of Industrial Production.
The government also revised core sector output data for September 2020 showing a growth rate of 0.6% in the month against the earlier projection of 0.1% contraction.
Commenting on the data, ICRA Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said that discouragingly, the core index continued to contract for the third consecutive month in December 2020.
"Based on the plateau in the core sector data, juxtaposed with the uptick in auto production trends and recovery in non-oil merchandise exports, we expected the IIP to rebound to a modest growth of 0.5%-1.5% in December 2020, trailing the level seen in October 2020," she said.
Randeep Hothi: The Indian American who sued Elon Musk
Randeep Hothi is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Berkeley. He's part of a global group that has vehemently criticised Elon Musk and Tesla. This group made up of ex-Tesla employees, students like Hothi, and other professionals.
Elon Musk fails to get Indian American student's defamation lawsuit thrown out
Randeep Hothi, a University of Michigan graduate student known as "@skabooshka" on Twitter, drew Musk's wrath two years ago after two incidents, both of which Hothi claims were harmless.
Bitcoin investors may lose everything, European Central Bank warns
Gabriel Makhlouf's comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative asset," President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month.
