Eight of top 10 most-valued firms take 1.65 lakh cr hit in mcap

PTI |
Nov 17, 2024 12:13 PM IST

Last week saw a 1,906.01 points drop in BSE Sensex, driven by inflation worries and poor corporate earnings, affecting top firms' market valuations.

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together lost 1,65,180.04 crore from market valuation in a holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank and State Bank of India taking the hardest hit in line with a weak trend in equities.

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 1,906.01 or 2.39 per cent.

Equity markets were closed on Friday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"Mounting concerns over rising CPI inflation and persistent disappointments in corporate earnings weighed heavily on sentiment," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked by 46,729.51 crore to 12,94,025.23 crore.

State Bank's market valuation eroded by 34,984.51 crore to 7,17,584.07 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever slumped 27,830.91 crore to 5,61,329.10 crore, and that of Reliance Industries declined by 22,057.77 crore to 17,15,498.91 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC dived 15,449.47 crore to 5,82,764.02 crore, and Bharti Airtel tumbled 11,215.87 crore to 8,82,808.73 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) dropped 4,079.62 crore to 5,74,499.54 crore, and that of ICICI Bank dipped 2,832.38 crore to 8,85,599.68 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys climbed 13,681.37 crore to 7,73,962.50 crore.

Also, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 416.08 crore in market cap to 15,00,113.36 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
