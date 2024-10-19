Elon Musk's Starlink and Jeff Bezos' Kuiper push for lower satellite wave prices, caution to compete in urban areas too

Jeff Bezos' Kuiper is cautioning that expensive airwaves will force satellite internet operators to target urban consumers as well instead of remote regions
Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper are both pushing for lower satellite spectrum prices in India, according to an Economic Times report which added that Kuiper is cautioning that expensive airwaves will force them to target urban consumers too instead of the original aim of providing connectivity to remote areas where deploying terrestrial communications infrastructure like phone towers is not very feasible.
However, this would also make them compete with large domestic telecom players including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.
This comes after Starlink on Friday saying satellite spectrum is a shared resource and can't be auctioned, directly countering the demands of Mukesh Ambani who owns Jio, India's largest telco, as well as Sunil Mittal who heads Airtel.