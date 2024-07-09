Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO debuts tomorrow: All you need to know ahead of listing

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO listing is scheduled for tomorrow (July 10). The public issue's allotment was finalised on July 8 and crediting of shares for those who have been allocated the shares has been completed on July 9. The share refunding procedure for those who have not yet received their shares has also been completed. Emcure Pharma IPO saw strong response and as per BSE data, the subscription status was 67.87 times. Emcure Pharma IPO saw strong response and as per BSE data, the subscription status was 67.87 times.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals company profile

The Pune-based company conducts research, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide across many therapeutic areas. In the IPO, the company offered shares in the range of ₹960 to ₹1,008. The IPO opened for subscription on July 3 and ended on July 5.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP

Ahead of the listing, Emcure Pharma IPO GMP on July 9 is +352 which indicates that the company's share price was trading at a premium of ₹352 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com. Owing to this, estimated listing price for the Emcure Pharma IPO was ₹1,360 per share- 34.92% more than the IPO price of ₹1,008 at the upper end.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO details

The IPO comprises of fresh offering of ₹800 crore and an offer by existing promoters and shareholders to sell ₹1,151 crore. The selling shareholders in the OFS include promoters Satish Ramanlal Mehta, Sunil Rajanikant Mehta, Namita Thapar and Samit Satish Mehta. The book running lead managers for the Emcure Pharma IPO are Axis Capital Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited. The registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.