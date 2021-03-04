IND USA
EPFO keeps interest rates on provident fund deposits unchanged at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21
WhatsApp helpline is now functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO.(HT File Photo)
business

EPFO keeps interest rates on provident fund deposits unchanged at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21

The interest rate on provident fund deposits for the financial year 2021-21 will remain unchanged at 8.5%, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced on Thursday. The state-run retirement fund manager’s decision comes in the backdrop of the widely anticipated savings metric of the middle-class unchanged from the previous year.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:46 PM IST

The interest rate on provident fund deposits for the financial year 2021-21 will remain unchanged at 8.5%, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced on Thursday.

The state-run retirement fund manager’s decision comes in the backdrop of the widely anticipated savings metric of the middle-class unchanged from the previous year.

Lufthansa shares fell as much as 3.2% and traded 2.1% lower at 12.52 euros as of 9:23 a.m. in Frankfurt, paring gains this year to 16% after the stock lost a third of its value in 2020.(Reuters file photo)
business

Lufthansa sees delayed recovery after $8.1 billion record loss

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Deutsche Lufthansa AG posted a record 6.7 billion-euro ($8.1 billion) annual loss and said it will take longer than previously anticipated to achieve a full recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
Meanwhile, the 12th tranche of sovereign gold bonds is open for subscription till Friday..(REUTERS)
business

Gold price drops by over 12,000 since 2020, currently trading at 44,748

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Gold in the previous session had closed at 44,948 per 10 gram and Silver had closed at 66,113 per kg.
FIMI said restrictions on sale and expor of iron ore had led to ‘artificial oversupply’ of iron ore in Karnataka(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint (File))
business

Industry captains seek ease of Karnataka curbs on iron ore export and sale

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:15 AM IST
  • FIMI said the restrictions had resulted in artificial oversupply of iron ore, leaving large quantities unsold and huge stockpiles in the mines.
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex dives 726 points in early trade tracking global sell-offs

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST
The 30-share Sensex was trading at 50,718.36, showing a fall of 726.29 points or 1.41 per cent.
RBI says investments in shadow banks from FATF non-compliant jurisdictions shall not be treated on a par with that from compliant jurisdictions.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase, sale of securities for 15,000 crore

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:59 AM IST
The decision for the purchase and sale of the securities was taken after a review of current liquidity and financial conditions.
While OPEC+ is still widely expected to revive some of the 7 million barrels a day they’ve idled, a preliminary meeting of ministers earlier in the day didn’t get into specifics.(REUTERS)
business

OPEC+ silence has oil market second-guessing next supply move

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of group, held bilateral talks on Wednesday, seeking common ground as Riyadh urges caution and Moscow presses to raise output, a delegate said.
Including stores in its theme parks and those owned by others, the company has about 600 retail locations globally. Disney is also evaluating the shutdown of European stores as it rethinks its retail strategy. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
business

Disney to shut 60 North American stores, 20% of global total

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:48 AM IST
The company has about 300 Disney stores now, a number that has shrunk dramatically over the years as the world’s largest entertainment company experimented with different ways to get its merchandise to fans.
Six Indian universities were featured in QS’s Environmental Sciences ranking, with IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur (151-200) attaining top-200 positions.(PTI)
business

25 courses by Indian varsities in top 100

By Prashant K Nanda, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:09 AM IST
  • Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore retained its ranks for Materials Science (78th) and Chemistry (93rd).
Vaccines administered at government health facilities will be free, while private facilities cannot charge over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 per dose, the government has said.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

Infy, Accenture to cover jab cost for Indian staff

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • India’s vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
Advances in aggregation, anonymisation, on-device processing and other privacy-preserving technologies offer a clear path to replacing individual identifiers, Google said.(REUTERS)
business

Google looks to test interest-based user tracking

By Saumya Tewari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:17 AM IST
  • The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.
Worryingly, however, employment declined for the third month in a row, and companies noted the sharpest rise in overall expenses for eight years.(iStock)
business

Services expand at fastest rate in a year in Feb

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • In comparison, PMI for the manufacturing sector had fallen marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 a month ago, data released on Monday showed.
The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.(File Photo)
business

GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.
In an interview with Mint, Jalan had earlier said that the ministry had assured the consortium that whatever slot is required will be made availab(File photo: Mint/ Abhijit Bhatlekar)
business

Jet owner must apply for fresh airport slots, say authorities

By Rhik Kundu, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Lawyers representing the consortium had earlier insisted that DGCA and the aviation ministry must follow the principle of historicity and grant slots to the revived Jet Airways.
The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.(Reuters)
business

Maruti targets record production

By Malayaban Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
In other regions of Asia, too, markets ended higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.5-3%.(Bloomberg)
business

Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism

By Nasrin Sultana, Ashwin Ramarathinam, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
