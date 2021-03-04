EPFO keeps interest rates on provident fund deposits unchanged at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21
The interest rate on provident fund deposits for the financial year 2021-21 will remain unchanged at 8.5%, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced on Thursday.
The state-run retirement fund manager’s decision comes in the backdrop of the widely anticipated savings metric of the middle-class unchanged from the previous year.
Lufthansa sees delayed recovery after $8.1 billion record loss
Gold price drops by over ₹12,000 since 2020, currently trading at ₹44,748
Industry captains seek ease of Karnataka curbs on iron ore export and sale
- FIMI said the restrictions had resulted in artificial oversupply of iron ore, leaving large quantities unsold and huge stockpiles in the mines.
Sensex dives 726 points in early trade tracking global sell-offs
RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase, sale of securities for ₹15,000 crore
OPEC+ silence has oil market second-guessing next supply move
Disney to shut 60 North American stores, 20% of global total
25 courses by Indian varsities in top 100
- Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore retained its ranks for Materials Science (78th) and Chemistry (93rd).
Infy, Accenture to cover jab cost for Indian staff
- India’s vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
Google looks to test interest-based user tracking
- The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.
Services expand at fastest rate in a year in Feb
- In comparison, PMI for the manufacturing sector had fallen marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 a month ago, data released on Monday showed.
GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon
- The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.
Jet owner must apply for fresh airport slots, say authorities
- Lawyers representing the consortium had earlier insisted that DGCA and the aviation ministry must follow the principle of historicity and grant slots to the revived Jet Airways.
Maruti targets record production
- The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism
- The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
