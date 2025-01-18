Menu Explore
EPFO to allow members to transfer account without involving employers

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 18, 2025 08:22 PM IST

It is expected that the move will reduce delays in and make the PF transfer process more efficient.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a set of reforms to eliminate the need for routing online transfer claims through an employee's current or past employers.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (Mint)
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (Mint)

Also Read: EPFO fined 1.5 lakh for not revising pension amount

The simplification is applicable to:

(1.) Transfers between member IDs linked with the same Universal Account Number (UAN) allotted on or after October 1, 2017, and linked with Aadhaar.

(2.) Transfers between member IDs linked with different UANs, where these UANs were allotted on or after October 1, 2017, and linked with the same Aadhaar.

(3.) Transfers between member IDs linked with the same UAN allotted before October 1, 2017, provided the UAN is linked with Aadhaar and the member's name, date of birth, and gender are identical across the member IDs.

(4.) Transfers between member IDs linked with different UANs, where at least one UAN was allotted before October 1, 2017, and is linked with the same Aadhaar, are also eligible, provided the name, date of birth, and gender match across member IDs.

Significance for employees

It is expected that the move will reduce delays in and make PF transfer more efficient.

Also Read: EPFO pitches amnesty plan for PF payment violations

Benefits

(1.) Faster transfers (eliminating employer involvement)

(2.) Convenience (manage transfers directly through portal)

(3.) Enhanced transparency

Steps to link EPF UAN with Aadhaar

(1.) Visit the EPFO e-Sewa website and log in with UAN, password and captcha.

(2.) Click on ‘KYC’ under the ‘Manage’ menu and select the Aadhaar checkbox in the KYC age.

(3.) Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and name (as per Aadhaar).

(4.) Click ‘Submit’ to save the details for verification.

(5.) Aadhaar information will be validated against UIDAI records.

(6.) Once validated successfully, your Aadhaar will be linked to your EPF account

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
