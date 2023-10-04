Ex-HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri joins Deloitte India as senior advisor

Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank's former MD and CEO, has joined Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (Deloitte) and will serve as its senior advisor in India, the multinational British professional services firm announced on Wednesday. Aditya Puri, ex-managing director of HDFC Bank. (File Photo)(Mint)

Speaking on Puri's appointment, Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia, described the veteran banker as a ‘visionary leader’ and ‘an asset to the business world.’

“His industry insights and experience in creating a world-class institution, will be invaluable in our mission to drive transformative change across industries and especially in India's financial services sector. Personally, I am excited to see Mr. Puri continuing his passion to devise innovative solutions and strategies that will not only reshape the sector but also enhance financial accessibility for all,” a company statement quoted Shetty as saying.

On his part, the senior business leader praised Deloitte for its ‘commitment to purpose and innovation’ and called it a ‘force of change.’

“Digital and technology interventions are already revolutionising the financial services landscape, and we must ensure that everyone in India and especially the underserved communities have access to affordable credit solutions,” he said, according to the release.

Who is Aditya Puri?

(1.) In September 1994, Puri took over as CEO of HDFC Bank, a position he moved on from in October 2020. His 26 years as HDFC Bank CEO make him the longest-serving head of a private bank in India.

(2.) Before setting up HDFC, he spent more than 20 years with Citibank across India, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. His last role with Citibank was as CEO of its operations in Malaysia.

(3.) Between his departure from HDFC and appointment at Deloitte, Aditya Puri was a senior advisor with the Carlyle Group, which he joined in November 2020. There, he advised its Asia private equity team.

(4.) A renowned and well respected name in the banking industry, he was, at one point, the country's highest-paid banker. The former HDFC MD and CEO is a commerce graduate from Panjab University and a qualified chartered accountant.

(5.) Puri, who was born in Punjab's Gurdaspur, has two children – daughter Amrita and son Amit. Amrita Puri is a Bollywood actor.

