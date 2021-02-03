Exports rise 5.37% in January
India’s merchandise exports as well as imports expanded for the second consecutive month in January, signalling a turnaround in domestic and external demand after the pandemic devastated value of trade in Asia’s third largest economy.
Imports expanded 2.05% last month while exports grew 5.37%, leaving a trade deficit of $14.75 billion, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry. Non-petroleum and non-jewellery imports grew 5.94%.
“The rise in both merchandise exports and imports in January 2021 is heartening, signifying a continued strengthening of the domestic growth recovery. With the merchandise trade deficit having risen to $14-15 billion over the last two months, we expect the current account balance to slip back into a deficit in H2 FY21,” Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd said.
Also read: What is the actual fiscal stimulus in the budget?
Major export items that helped India’s outbound shipments turn the corner include drugs and pharmaceuticals (up 16.4%), engineering goods (18.69%) and iron ore (108.66%). A sharp contraction in readymade garments (-10.73%) and petroleum products (-37.34%) kept overall growth minimal.
The rise in imports was led by gold (154.7%), electronic goods (16.98%) and pearls (50.2%) while petroleum products (-27.72%) and transport equipment (-25.26%) continued to contract. Trade Promotion Council of India chairman Mohit Singla said the data suggests India’s trade has been on the path of quick recovery. “The global trade flow has been streamlining fast and bottlenecks owing to the pandemic are easing out gradually,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Andy Jassy who will replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exports rise 5.37% in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15th finance commission recommendations: Centrally funded plans face the axe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI appoints external firm to audit HDFC Bank’s IT infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways keeps up operating ratio despite Covid-19 losses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC tells Franklin Templeton to pay investors ₹9,122cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets rally on budgetary push, but upside is limited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down from company's CEO role this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Setback for Future Group as Delhi HC halts RIL deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance Bill proposes 27 amendments in LIC Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March, says DFS Secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future's retail deal in doubt after Delhi High Court backs Amazon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nestle CEO seeks ways to help with Covid-19 vaccine roll out
- "The price of a vaccine for an advanced economy is negligible...but to a developing country which has been struggling already with all the impacts of Covid, on top of that to pay for the vaccine and for the services to get it applied is going to be very significant," said the chief executive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold slumps by ₹300, silver prices fall by around ₹2800
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox