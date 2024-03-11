 Facing Vistara flight delays or cancellations? What airline said - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Facing Vistara flight delays or cancellations? What airline said

Facing Vistara flight delays or cancellations? What airline said

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 08:21 AM IST

Vistara said the delay was also caused due to the mandatory maintenance requirements for some aircraft and operational reasons.

Airline Vistara faced sudden mass sick leaves reported by pilots which impacted its flight operations. This led to the cancellation and delay of flights across India. The company said that the delay was also caused due to the mandatory maintenance requirements for some aircraft and operational reasons.

Vistara delays: A Vistara aircraft (ANI )
Vistara delays: A Vistara aircraft (ANI )

A large number of Vistara flights have been delayed for over a week, the airline acknowledged saying, “We have witnessed disruption across our network owing to a host of factors, like unforeseen maintenance requirements on some aircraft, unfavourable weather in North India on a few days, air traffic congestion and other routine operational constraints."

A Vistara spokesperson said as per news agency ANI, “While there has been no increase in the number of pilots reporting sick and it has remained well within the range that is factored in our manpower planning, it has added to the reasons contributing to the disruption. Having said that, we are working to maintain our flight schedules and remain committed to offering seamless connectivity to our customers. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to reasons outside of our control.”

The spokesperson also emphasised that flight delays and cancellations are not solely due to pilot shortages.

"We confirm that we have had a few flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days, however, we would like to clarify that it cannot be attributed to pilot absenteeism alone," Vistara said.

