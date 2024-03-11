 Stocks to watch today: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Stocks to watch today: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment

Stocks to watch today: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Stocks to watch March 11: Adani Group also plans to invest ₹18,000 crore in the Navi Mumbai airport.

Adani Enterprises: MD of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Karan Adani said that the Adani Group is set to invest approximately 60,000 crore in the expansion of its seven existing airports in the next 5-10 years. This investment will be directed towards enhancing terminal and runway capacity in the next five years and then the remaining funds will be allocated for the city-side development of the airports, he said. 

Stocks to watch March 11: The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)
Stocks to watch March 11: The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

Read more: KP Green Engineering to launch Dalal Street's biggest SME IPO on March 15. Check details

Adani Group also plans to invest 18,000 crore in the Navi Mumbai airport and the funding for the same could be sourced from the internal accruals of Adani Enterprises.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Pratham EPC Projects IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, other key details

Reliance Industries: Viacom18, which is owned by Reliance Industries, restructured its entertainment businesses ahead of its $8.5-billion merger with Disney's India unit. 

Read more: Sona Machinery IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, other key details

With this, Kiran Mani, who was the Chief Executive of Digital Business (JioCinema), will now head the digital and sports businesses while Kevin Vaz will be in charge of the entire content business and both will function as co-CEOs.

Read more: JG Chemicals IPO allotment: How to check status online, all details here

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has announced significant changes in the revenue section of its broadcast business as Rahul Johri, who held the position of President, Business, at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, resigned from the company. More departures at the senior level are anticipated, it was reported. 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On