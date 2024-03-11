Stocks to watch today: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment
Adani Enterprises: MD of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Karan Adani said that the Adani Group is set to invest approximately ₹60,000 crore in the expansion of its seven existing airports in the next 5-10 years. This investment will be directed towards enhancing terminal and runway capacity in the next five years and then the remaining funds will be allocated for the city-side development of the airports, he said.
Adani Group also plans to invest ₹18,000 crore in the Navi Mumbai airport and the funding for the same could be sourced from the internal accruals of Adani Enterprises.
Reliance Industries: Viacom18, which is owned by Reliance Industries, restructured its entertainment businesses ahead of its $8.5-billion merger with Disney's India unit.
With this, Kiran Mani, who was the Chief Executive of Digital Business (JioCinema), will now head the digital and sports businesses while Kevin Vaz will be in charge of the entire content business and both will function as co-CEOs.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has announced significant changes in the revenue section of its broadcast business as Rahul Johri, who held the position of President, Business, at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, resigned from the company. More departures at the senior level are anticipated, it was reported.
