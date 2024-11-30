Menu Explore
FBI issues checklist to shield online shoppers from scams during holiday season. Details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 30, 2024 07:20 PM IST

Ahead of the busy holiday and Christmas season in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a “safety check” to help online shoppers avoid falling prey to scams.

The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.

The advisory is for users of Chrome, Safari and Edge browsers, which together control 95% of the browser market in the US.

The FBI said on its X handle: “Don't let #holiday excitement cloud your judgment! Always verify the legitimacy of online retailers and be cautious with unsolicited offers. Learn how to spot a holiday scam at fbi.gov/holidayscams.”

According to Forbes, the advisory lists seven key points:

(1.) Don't buy from a website until you've carefully checked the URL to ensure it is “legitimate” and “secure.” A proper website should have a secure connection padlock in the address bar and “https” at the opening of the full address.

(2.) Before buying from a website for the first time, do some research on it and check its online reviews. However, as reviews can be faked, don't trust the first ones you find.

(3.) On auction sites, be wary of sellers with unfavourable ratings or no ratings at all. Always select sellers with a large number of completed transactions and favourable reviews.

(4.) Avoid sellers who act as “authorised dealers” or “factory representatives” of popular items in countries where there would be no such deals.

(5.) Also avoid sellers who post an auction or advertisement as if they are in the US, but then respond to questions by stating they are out of the country on business, family emergency, or similar reasons.

(6.) Don't buy from websites that specify “unusual” shipping arrangements or offer to bypass customs checks or fees. For additional checks and protection, only debit cards should be used.

(7.) Don't pay for items purchased with pre-paid gift cards.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
