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    FD vs Bonds: How a retiree with ₹30 lakh can generate Rs. 20,000 monthly income

    Discover how retirees can effectively manage their savings to generate a stable monthly income while ensuring long-term growth.

    Published on: Jun 03, 2026 12:46 PM IST
    By HT Brand Studio
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    For most retirees, fixed deposits are the default choice. They are simple, familiar, and easy to understand. But retirement planning today cannot rely only on safety.

    Learn from a case study on blending fixed deposits, bonds, and mutual funds to meet financial needs today and in the future.
    Learn from a case study on blending fixed deposits, bonds, and mutual funds to meet financial needs today and in the future.

    The cost of living rises every year. Medical expenses usually increase with age. Life expectancy is also improving, which means retirement savings may need to last for 20 to 30 years, or even longer.

    This is why a retiree needs three things from a portfolio: regular income, emergency liquidity, and long-term growth.

    Let us understand this through a simple case study.

    The case study: Mr Sharma’s 50 lakh corpus

    Mr Sharma is 62 years old and has retired with a corpus of 50 lakh. He wants to generate around 20,000 per month to support household expenses, medical costs, insurance premiums, and other day-to-day needs.

    At the same time, he does not want his entire corpus to sit in low-growth products. What costs 20,000 today may cost much more 10 or 15 years later. So, his retirement portfolio must also have a growth element.

    Why FDs alone may not be enough

    Let us assume 5-year deposit rates for senior citizens are around 6.8 percent.

    If Mr Sharma invests the full 50 lakh in FDs, he may earn around 3.4 lakh per year, or about 28,333 per month before tax. This appears comfortable because his monthly target is 20,000.

    But there are three issues.

    First, FD interest is taxable as per the investor’s income tax slab. Second, FD rates may be lower when the deposit matures and has to be renewed. Third, FDs may not provide enough long-term growth to beat inflation over a long retirement period.

    This does not mean retirees should avoid FDs. However, relying entirely on FDs may limit the portfolio's ability to preserve purchasing power over time.

    This is where bonds can play a useful role. High-quality bonds can offer predictable income and, in some cases, higher yields than bank deposits, while helping retirees diversify their income sources. They can complement FDs rather than replace them.

    So, the better question is not “FD or bonds?” It is: how can a retiree combine bonds for income, FDs for safety, and mutual funds for growth?

    FD vs bond calculation

    To generate 20,000 per month, Mr Sharma needs 2.4 lakh per year.

    Investment option

    Assumed annual return

    Corpus needed for 2.4 lakh annual income

    Monthly income on 30 lakh

    What it means

    Senior citizen FD

    6.8%

    35.3 lakh

    17,000

    		 30 lakh may fall short of the monthly income target
    AAA and AA bond portfolio

    8%

    30 lakh

    20,000

    		Can meet the income target with 30 lakh

    The table shows why bonds can be useful for retirement income. At 6.8 percent, Mr Sharma would need around 35.3 lakh in FDs to generate 20,000 per month before tax. But with a AAA and AA bond portfolio yielding 8 percent, he can generate the same income with 30 lakh.

    This leaves 20 lakh available for emergency needs, liquidity, and growth.

    A balanced retirement portfolio

    Instead of putting the full 50 lakh in FDs, Mr Sharma can divide his corpus across different needs.

    Allocation

    Amount

    Assumed return

    Purpose

    AAA and AA bonds

    30 lakh

    8%

    		Generate 20,000 monthly income
    Bank FDs

    5 lakh

    6.8%

    		Emergency fund
    Savings account

    2 lakh

    Low return

    		Immediate liquidity
    Growth mutual fund

    13 lakh

    10%

    		Long-term growth

    In this structure, bonds become the income engine. Jiraaf makes it easier for individual investors to invest in bonds through its transparent digital platform, where they can explore listed bond opportunities, compare yields and tenures, and access key issuer details before investing.

    While bonds provide regular income, the FDs and savings account provide liquidity and comfort. The growth mutual fund helps the portfolio fight inflation over time.

    How the income works

    If Mr Sharma invests 30 lakh in AAA and AA bonds at an assumed yield of 8 percent, the annual income will be 2.4 lakh. This works out to 20,000 per month before tax.

    This meets his income requirement without using the entire 50 lakh corpus.

    The remaining 20 lakh is used more strategically: 5 lakh in FDs for emergencies, 2 lakh in a savings account for immediate needs, and 13 lakh in a growth mutual fund for the long term.

    Why balance matters

    A retirement portfolio has two jobs: generate income today and protect purchasing power for tomorrow.

    Bonds can handle the first job. In Mr Sharma’s case, 30 lakh in AAA and AA bonds at an assumed 8 percent yield can generate 2.4 lakh a year, or 20,000 per month before tax.

    But expenses will rise over time. If monthly spending of 20,000 grows by 6 percent annually, it may become nearly 36,000 in 10 years and about 64,000 in 20 years.

    This is where the growth mutual fund helps. It is not meant for monthly withdrawals today. Its role is to stay invested and grow over the long term.

    At an assumed 10 percent return, Mr Sharma’s 13 lakh growth mutual fund allocation can grow to around 20.9 lakh in 5 years, 33.7 lakh in 10 years, and 54.3 lakh in 15 years.

    Simply put, bonds provide income for today. Growth products help prepare for tomorrow.

    Risk must be managed carefully

    Bonds are not the same as FDs. A bank FD is covered by deposit insurance up to 5 lakh per depositor per bank. While Secured Corporate bonds are secured by underlying collateral, they do carry higher risk than FDs.

    This is why retirees should focus on higher credit rated AAA and AA bonds. They should check credit rating, issuer quality, repayment record, security cover, tenure, coupon frequency, and liquidity before investing.

    Growth mutual funds also carry market risk. The equity allocation should be treated as a long-term investment, not as a source of monthly income.

    The bottom line

    For a retiree with 50 lakh, the goal should not be only regular income. The portfolio should also provide emergency liquidity and long-term growth.

    In Mr Sharma’s case, 30 lakh in AAA and AA bonds at an assumed 8 percent yield can generate 20,000 per month before tax. 5 lakh in FDs and 2 lakh in a savings account provide safety and liquidity. The remaining 13 lakh in a growth mutual fund gives the portfolio a chance to grow as expenses rise.

    The money you retire with must not only pay today’s bills. It must also support tomorrow’s cost of living.

    Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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