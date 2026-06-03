FD vs Bonds: How a retiree with ₹30 lakh can generate Rs. 20,000 monthly income

For most retirees, fixed deposits are the default choice. They are simple, familiar, and easy to understand. But retirement planning today cannot rely only on safety. Learn from a case study on blending fixed deposits, bonds, and mutual funds to meet financial needs today and in the future.

The cost of living rises every year. Medical expenses usually increase with age. Life expectancy is also improving, which means retirement savings may need to last for 20 to 30 years, or even longer.

This is why a retiree needs three things from a portfolio: regular income, emergency liquidity, and long-term growth.

Let us understand this through a simple case study.

The case study: Mr Sharma’s ₹ 50 lakh corpus Mr Sharma is 62 years old and has retired with a corpus of ₹50 lakh. He wants to generate around ₹20,000 per month to support household expenses, medical costs, insurance premiums, and other day-to-day needs.

At the same time, he does not want his entire corpus to sit in low-growth products. What costs ₹20,000 today may cost much more 10 or 15 years later. So, his retirement portfolio must also have a growth element.

Why FDs alone may not be enough Let us assume 5-year deposit rates for senior citizens are around 6.8 percent.

If Mr Sharma invests the full ₹50 lakh in FDs, he may earn around ₹3.4 lakh per year, or about ₹28,333 per month before tax. This appears comfortable because his monthly target is ₹20,000.

But there are three issues.

First, FD interest is taxable as per the investor’s income tax slab. Second, FD rates may be lower when the deposit matures and has to be renewed. Third, FDs may not provide enough long-term growth to beat inflation over a long retirement period.

This does not mean retirees should avoid FDs. However, relying entirely on FDs may limit the portfolio's ability to preserve purchasing power over time.

This is where bonds can play a useful role. High-quality bonds can offer predictable income and, in some cases, higher yields than bank deposits, while helping retirees diversify their income sources. They can complement FDs rather than replace them.

So, the better question is not “FD or bonds?” It is: how can a retiree combine bonds for income, FDs for safety, and mutual funds for growth?

FD vs bond calculation To generate ₹20,000 per month, Mr Sharma needs ₹2.4 lakh per year.