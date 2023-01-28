February 2023: Banks will stay closed on these 10 days next month. Check full list

The second month of 2023 is only three days, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays in February. The forthcoming month will have as many as 10 holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

February does not have any national or public holiday as opposed to January, which had Republic Day.

The list of holidays in February are different for each state and Union territory of India. However, barring these regional holidays, banks will remain shut on all Sundays and two Saturdays.

Despite the banks staying shut on these 10 days, internet services will remain unhindered.

Here is a list of days when the banks will remain closed in February 2023:

February 5 - Sunday

February 11 - Second Saturday

February 12 - Sunday

February 15 - Banks in Imphal, Manipur, will stay shut for Lui-Ngai-Ni

February 18 - Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Shimla and Srinagar for Mahashivratri or Maha Vad or Sivarathri.

February 19 - Sunday

February 20 - Banks in Aizawl, Mizoram, will stay closed for State Day.

February 21 - Banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Losar, which is the Tibetan New Year.

February 25 - Fourth Saturday

February 26 – Sunday

