News / Business / FirstCry founder probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion in India

FirstCry founder probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion in India

Bloomberg |
Aug 29, 2023 12:53 PM IST

The department, which India’s Ministry of Finance runs, has sent notices to founder Supam Maheshwari asking why he didn’t pay more than $50 million in taxes

India’s tax department is probing an alleged tax evasion by founder of three Indian unicorns — FirstCry.com, Globalbees Brands Ltd. and Xpressbees — , according to people familiar with the matter.

At least six investors in FirstCry, including private equity firm ChrysCapital Management Co and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s family office, have also received enquiries related to the matter. (File)
At least six investors in FirstCry, including private equity firm ChrysCapital Management Co and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s family office, have also received enquiries related to the matter. (File)

The department, which India’s Ministry of Finance runs, has sent notices to founder Supam Maheshwari asking why he didn’t pay more than $50 million in taxes on equity transactions conducted in privately-held FirstCry, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public.

At least six investors in FirstCry, including private equity firm ChrysCapital Management Co and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s family office, have also received enquiries related to the matter, they said. Maheshwari is in conversations with the tax department to settle the probe, according to the people.

Maheshwari, spokespersons for ChrysCapital, the tax department and Mittal didn’t respond to emails seeking comments about the probe.

FirstCry had turned profitable in the financial year ended March 31, 2021, after years of losses. It is one of the few startups in India seeking to tap the IPO market after being profitable at an operational level, Bloomberg reported earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out