Home / Business / Fitch revises India outlook to 'Stable', cuts GDP forecast to 7.8% for 2022-23
business

Fitch revises India outlook to 'Stable', cuts GDP forecast to 7.8% for 2022-23

Fitch lowered India's economic growth for 2022/23 to 7.8% from the 8.5% it had forecast in March, saying the inflationary impacts of the global commodity price shock were dampening some of the positive growth momentum.
Fitch's projection was ahead of Reserve Bank of India's projection of 7.2%.(Reuters)
Fitch's projection was ahead of Reserve Bank of India's projection of 7.2%.(Reuters)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 11:51 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on India's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "Stable" from "Negative," citing diminished downside risks to medium-term growth.

The ratings agency said risks to the country's medium-term growth lessened due to rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weakness, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock.

"High nominal GDP growth has facilitated a near-term reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio," Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch lowered India's economic growth for 2022/23 to 7.8% from the 8.5% it had forecast in March, saying the inflationary impacts of the global commodity price shock were dampening some of the positive growth momentum.

However, Fitch's projection was ahead of Reserve Bank of India's projection of 7.2%.

In 2021/22, India's economic growth was 8.7%.

Fitch kept its rating of BBB- on India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out