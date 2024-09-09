Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Dates, List of product offers, bank offers, discounts

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 will start on September 30 and promises to give major discounts across multiple categories including electronics and smartphones for the festive demand of Dussehra and Diwali. The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2019. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Users can also get bank offers, exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, and cashback offers to increase their savings during the festive season. Plus members get early access from September 29 itself.

What are the expected discounts and offers for Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024?

Details

Information

Sale start date (General Public)

September 30, 2024

Early access for Flipkart Plus Members

September 29, 2024

Product categories with expected discounts

Electronics & Accessories: 50% to 80% off Smart TVs & Home Appliances: Up to 80% off Smartphones: Major discounts on top brands Bank offers

Instant discounts with select credit/debit cards No-cost EMI options on premium items (smartphones, TVs, etc.) Additional savings

Cashback offers Coupon discounts

Electronics and Accessories

Discounts range from 50% to 80% on a wide range of electronics and accessories, including laptops, headphones, gaming consoles, and other tech accessories.

Smart TVs and Home Appliances

Smart TVs and home appliances may see discounts of up to 80%. Some specific refrigerators and 4K smart TVs will have discounts of up to 75%.

Smartphones

Brands including Nothing, Realme, Mi, and Infinix may offer significant discounts on their smartphones. Also, the available limited special bank offers will give good deals even on premium smartphones like the iPhone.

What are the available bank offers and exchange deals?

Exclusive bank offers: You can get instant discounts when using select credit or debit cards, due to the various collaborations with leading banks.

Exchange deals: Customers can trade in their old devices like smartphones and laptops for discounts on new purchases.

No-cost EMI: Flipkart will provide no-cost EMI options for items like smart TVs or premium smartphones, allowing customers to pay in instalments without any additional interest.

Cashback and coupons: The various cashback offers and coupon discounts will further maximise the customers' savings and provide an affordable shopping experience, fitting various budgets.

How to get the most out of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale?

1) Get Flipkart Plus Membership

A Flipkart Plus Membership gives you early access to the sale, allowing you to get the top deals before they fully sell out, especially when it comes to high-demand products like electronics such as smartphones.

2) Create your shopping wishlist in advance

Create a shopping wishlist in advance before the sale starts to make it easier to purchase the desired products once the sale goes live.

3) Keep yourself updated with all the details

Visit the Flipkart Big Billion Days microsite regularly for updates and sneak peeks of upcoming deals since Flipkart often reveals exclusive discounts and offers leading up to the sale.

