India's largest wind energy project to power three million homes: NTPC Green Energy buys 370 windmills from Suzlon

Suzlon Ltd, India's largest maker of windmills, has bagged the largest group of order for windmills in India from NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, India's largest producer of power, to be installed across three places in Gujarat, and power an estimated three million households. Suzlon will supply the wind turbines and execute the project as part of the deal, which includes erecting the windmills as well as performing maintenance activities later on. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

The purchase includes a total of 370 wind turbine generators with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each, and equipped with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower.

“This project will emerge as the largest wind energy initiative by a PSU in Gujarat,” said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group. "Upon completion, it will set a new benchmark for future projects, substantially contributing to India's energy self-sufficiency, economic prosperity, and NGEL's ambitious target of adding 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032."

Two of the orders come from NTPC Green Energy Ltd and the other order is from IndianOil NTPC Green Energy Pvt. Ltd, a group company of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, according to Suzlon's press release.

"This strategic collaboration is set to become a landmark case study in the sector, showcasing the success of the 'Make in India' initiative by advancing local manufacturing and sustainable energy solutions," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group. "While it is India's largest wind energy order, this project is also the first of many more such transformative projects between the two in the future."

In India, Suzlon's service portfolio is over 14.8 GW and internationally, it is 6 GW of installed capacity.

