Flipkart mulls US listing through the SPAC route
Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart is exploring going public in the US through a merger with a blank-cheque company as it seeks to quicken its listing process, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Bengaluru-based online retailer has been weighing a US initial public offering and it’s now also looking at other options, the people said.
Flipkart’s advisers have approached several SPACs, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is not public. Flipkart could seek a valuation of at least $35 billion in a blank-cheque transaction, the people said.
Deliberations are at an early stage and Flipkart could still explore other options, the people said. The e-commerce firm is joining other firms like online grocer Grofers in exploring a US listing through SPAC deals. ReNew Power last week agreed to merge with a US-listed special purpose acquisition company in a deal that will give India’s biggest renewable power producer an enterprise value of $8 billion.
Merging with SPACs, which are shell companies that raise money from public investors intending to acquire a business within two years, will allow Walmart to take its India unit to the market at a faster pace than the usual IPO route.
Wearables market grew 144% in ’20 on remote working shift
- Shipments in the December quarter grew at a higher rate of 198% annually with 15.2 million units.
E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses
- The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
Wipro to acquire UK consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion
- The latest acquisition is Delaporte’s boldest move to spur growth after the company ceded its position as India’s third-largest software services provider to HCL Technologies Ltd.
Fuel retailers may cut rates in run-up to polls
- While the base price of petrol is ₹33.26 per litre, it attracts ₹32.90 a litre central excise and ₹21.04 per litre local levies in Delhi.
OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut
OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery
UK probes Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers'
SBI to conduct property e-auction tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know
- As per SBI’s official website, the properties that are included in the auctions are those of defaulters who failed to pay their dues.
EPFO retains 8.5% interest on EPF deposits: Here's how it is calculated
- Here’s how you can calculate the EPF interest
Square to pay $297 mn for majority stake in Jay-Z's Tidal, appoint him to board
WhatsApp adds voice and video calling feature to desktop version
OPEC+ debates whether to raise or freeze oil output as price recovers
Inflation rise expectation, long-term borrowing show US markets at risk
Employers may be barred from asking about candidates’ pay under new EU rules
- “Previous pay has no bearing on skills and the abilities of the applicant for work and that’s why we believe this must not be revealed if the employee does not want to.” EU Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli said.
