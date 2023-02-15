Home / Business / For FDs of less than 2 crore, SBI hikes interest rates by up to 25 bps

For FDs of less than 2 crore, SBI hikes interest rates by up to 25 bps

business
Published on Feb 15, 2023 03:29 PM IST

The new interest rates are effective from February 15. The hike comes just days after the RBI raised the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%.

Representational Image
Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates by up to 25 basis points (bps) on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than 2 crore, HT's sister publication Mint has reported. The hike in interest rates comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%.

SBI's new interest rates came into effect on Wednesday. These are for both general customers and senior citizens.

General FD rates

For deposits with tenure of less than a year, the country's largest public sector lender has not made any change. This, therefore, means it continues to offer 3% on 7-45 days, 4.5% on 46-179 days, 5.25% on 180-210 days, and 5.75% on 211 days to less than 1 year.

On the other hand, on FD's for 2 years to less than 3 years, the interest rate has been increased from 6.75% to 7%. For tenures from 3 to 10 years, it now stands at 6.5% for each, up from the earlier 6.25%.

FDs with a tenure of 1 year to less than 2 years received the lowest hike, of 5 bps, from 6.75% to 6.8%.

FD rates for senior citizens

TenureNew ratePrevious rate
1 year to less than 2 years (5 bps)7.3%7.25%
2 years to less than 3 years7,5%7.25%
3 years to less than 5 years7%6.75%
5 years to up to 10 years7.5%7.25%

Also, as in the case of general customers, for senior citizens, too, there is no change in interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in less than 1 year. An elderly will continue to earn 3.5% on 7-45 days, 5% on 46-179 days, 5.75% on 180-210 days, and 6.25% on 211 days to less than 1 year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sbi rbi repo rate + 1 more
sbi rbi repo rate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out