 Ford coming back to India? Tamil Nadu government holds talks in US - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ford coming back to India? Tamil Nadu government holds talks in US

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 11, 2024 12:01 PM IST

MK Stalin discussed the Maraimalai Nagar plant's future with Ford officials during his US visit. The talks come as Ford contemplates a re-entry into India.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that he had met with Ford officials to discuss the future of their closed plant in Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai. On X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Had a very engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors! Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world!”

The logo for the Ford Motor Company appears above a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.(AP)
The logo for the Ford Motor Company appears above a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.(AP)

Read more: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is here: Check dates, bank offers, discounts

The meeting with Ford is part of MK Stalin's US visit in which he is looking for fresh investments for the state.

Read more: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai: Watch

It was earlier reported that Ford is looking at a third time India re-entry looking at both ICE (internal combustion engine) as well as EV production, in the CBU (Completely Built Up) form at the Chennai plant.

The Chennai plant may also be used as an export base, it was reported. This comes as Ford India filed for a design patent for its new Endeavour.

Read more: Samsung India laying off employees amid slowdown: ‘Senior executives removed’

Ford exited the Indian market in September 2021 as it failed to keep up with the competition resulting in a massive fall in sales.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On