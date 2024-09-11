Ford coming back to India? Tamil Nadu government holds talks in US

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that he had met with Ford officials to discuss the future of their closed plant in Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai. On X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Had a very engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors! Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world!” The logo for the Ford Motor Company appears above a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.(AP)

The meeting with Ford is part of MK Stalin's US visit in which he is looking for fresh investments for the state.

It was earlier reported that Ford is looking at a third time India re-entry looking at both ICE (internal combustion engine) as well as EV production, in the CBU (Completely Built Up) form at the Chennai plant.

The Chennai plant may also be used as an export base, it was reported. This comes as Ford India filed for a design patent for its new Endeavour.

Ford exited the Indian market in September 2021 as it failed to keep up with the competition resulting in a massive fall in sales.