Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is here: Check dates, bank offers, discounts
Amazon has teased its Great Indian Festival, coinciding with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Shoppers can expect deals on gadgets and bank-specific offers.
Amazon officially teased its biggest sale of the year- the Great Indian Festival. This comes just a few days after Flipkart teased its upcoming Big Billion Days sale which begins on September 29.
When is Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?
Read more: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Dates, List of product offers, bank offers, discounts
Amazon has not confirmed any details regarding the upcoming sale but has said that there will be deals and discounts on smartphones, electronics, computer accessories, appliances, furniture and other products.
Will there be massive discounts on gadgets in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?
Yes, if you are planning to buy new gadgets, especially smartphones, the upcoming Great Indian Festival will possibly be the best time this year.
Read more: Now free travel up to 20 km on highways for private vehicles but there's a catch
What bank deals will be there in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?
Specific deals for certain bank card users along with lightning deals of the day can also be expected in the Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024.
When will Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024 end?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is expected to last a couple of days. The sale might open up a few days early for Prime subscribers.
Read more: Why Apple always sets time on iPhones and iPads as 9.41 during launch
Which phones were cheaper in last year's Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?
At last year’s sale, smartphones like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 were on sale along with several Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S23 series.