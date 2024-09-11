 Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is here: Check dates, bank offers, discounts - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is here: Check dates, bank offers, discounts

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 11, 2024 10:11 AM IST

Amazon has teased its Great Indian Festival, coinciding with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Shoppers can expect deals on gadgets and bank-specific offers.

Amazon officially teased its biggest sale of the year- the Great Indian Festival. This comes just a few days after Flipkart teased its upcoming Big Billion Days sale which begins on September 29.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is approaching with significant discounts on gadgets and other products.
Amazon's Great Indian Festival is approaching with significant discounts on gadgets and other products.

When is Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?

Read more: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Dates, List of product offers, bank offers, discounts

Amazon has not confirmed any details regarding the upcoming sale but has said that there will be deals and discounts on smartphones, electronics, computer accessories, appliances, furniture and other products.

Will there be massive discounts on gadgets in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?

Yes, if you are planning to buy new gadgets, especially smartphones, the upcoming Great Indian Festival will possibly be the best time this year.

Read more: Now free travel up to 20 km on highways for private vehicles but there's a catch

What bank deals will be there in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?

Specific deals for certain bank card users along with lightning deals of the day can also be expected in the Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024.

When will Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024 end?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is expected to last a couple of days. The sale might open up a few days early for Prime subscribers.

Read more: Why Apple always sets time on iPhones and iPads as 9.41 during launch

Which phones were cheaper in last year's Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?

At last year’s sale, smartphones like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 were on sale along with several Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S23 series.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On