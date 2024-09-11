Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is here: Check dates, bank offers, discounts

Amazon officially teased its biggest sale of the year- the Great Indian Festival. This comes just a few days after Flipkart teased its upcoming Big Billion Days sale which begins on September 29. Amazon's Great Indian Festival is approaching with significant discounts on gadgets and other products.

When is Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?

Amazon has not confirmed any details regarding the upcoming sale but has said that there will be deals and discounts on smartphones, electronics, computer accessories, appliances, furniture and other products.

Will there be massive discounts on gadgets in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?

Yes, if you are planning to buy new gadgets, especially smartphones, the upcoming Great Indian Festival will possibly be the best time this year.

What bank deals will be there in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?

Specific deals for certain bank card users along with lightning deals of the day can also be expected in the Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024.

When will Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024 end?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is expected to last a couple of days. The sale might open up a few days early for Prime subscribers.

Which phones were cheaper in last year's Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024?

At last year’s sale, smartphones like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 were on sale along with several Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S23 series.