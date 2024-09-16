Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 pre-festive deals live: Irresistible offers with up to 54% off on smart TVs

The pre-festive deals of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 are now live and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment setup with the best smart TVs on the market. Running during the upcoming Amazon sale, you can expect exclusive offers on TVs from top brands like Samsung, MI, LG, Sony, OnePlus and more. Whether you’re eyeing a large 4K display for a cinematic experience or a feature-packed, budget-friendly model, this sale has it all. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Pre-festive deals on smart TVs are live! Hurry, grab now.

With huge deals on TVs and smart TV offers, you will get massive discounts across various screen sizes, including popular options like 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models! From sleek OLED screens to vibrant QLED displays, every TV brand is ready to deliver an immersive viewing experience during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

The Amazon sale date will soon be announced! Don’t miss out—stay tuned for the biggest savings and prepare to save big on large-screen TVs that elevate your home entertainment.

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV is a stylish and affordable option for your home entertainment needs. Featuring a sleek, frameless design and an HD Ready resolution of 1366x768, this TV delivers vivid picture quality with a wide 178° viewing angle. With built-in Android and Wi-Fi connectivity, access your favourite apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube seamlessly. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal during the pre-festive offers of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. S

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Audio: 20 Watts, Powerful Stereo Output

Connectivity: 1 HDMI port, 2 USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi

2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 offers a stunning cinematic experience with its 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution and vibrant picture quality, powered by Dolby Vision and HDR10. With Android TV 10, built-in Chromecast, and access to over 5000+ apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, your entertainment options are endless. The 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X provide immersive sound. Grab this smart TV during the pre-festive deals and keep an eye on the Amazon sale date for deals on smart TVs.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 43 inches, 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Audio: 30W, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Smart Features: Android TV 10, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, built-in Chromecast

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC combines stunning picture quality with smart features, making it a great choice for compact spaces. With a resolution of 1366x768 and Active HDR, enjoy crisp visuals and vibrant colours. Powered by WebOS, it provides seamless access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more. Its 10W speakers with DTS Virtual deliver immersive audio. Stay tuned for the Amazon sale date to catch the best pre-festive offers.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 inches, HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi

Audio: 10W, DTS Virtual

, Down Firing

, Down Firing Smart Features: WebOS, Screen Mirroring, Home Dashboard

Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV offers a brilliant viewing experience with HD Ready resolution (1366x768) and Samsung’s PurColor and Mega Contrast technology, ensuring vibrant and lifelike visuals. With Smart TV features like Samsung TV Plus, Screen Share, and quick access to popular OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video, you can enjoy endless entertainment. Don't miss this TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, where you can grab amazing pre-festive deals on smart TVs.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV:

Screen Size: 32 inches, HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi

Audio: 20W, Dolby Digital Plus

Smart Features: Personal Computer, Screen Share, Content Guide

Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN is designed to transform your viewing experience with its stunning 4K resolution (3840x2160) and Dolby Vision technology. Enjoy vibrant visuals and immersive sound with features like HDR 10, HLG, and DTS-X. With Google TV and built-in Chromecast, easily access your favourite apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The TV also supports Google Assistant for voice commands and has a wide colour gamut for rich colour reproduction.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 43 inches, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0

Audio: 30W, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual: X

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN brings entertainment to your fingertips with its HD Ready resolution (1366x768) and vibrant visuals. Featuring Fire OS 7, it integrates seamlessly with apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar. The voice remote with Alexa enhances your control, while the DTH set-top box integration allows easy switching between TV channels and streaming services. With Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual for rich sound, this TV is perfect for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Screen Size: 32 inches, HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0

Audio: 20W, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual

Smart Features: Fire OS 7, Voice Remote with Alexa, 12000+ apps, DTH Set-Top Box Integration

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a cinematic viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision - Atmos technology. The Google TV platform provides access to a wide range of apps and personalized recommendations, while the 36W high-fidelity speakers deliver immersive sound. Equipped with advanced features like MEMC for smoother motion, HDR10 with HLG for enhanced colours, and a wide colour gamut, this TV ensures vivid and lifelike visuals.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0, Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth

Sound: 36W Output, Dolby Atmos, High Fidelity Speakers

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote, Chromecast built-in, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV brings cutting-edge technology and vibrant visuals to your home entertainment. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision, you’ll experience stunning clarity and colour. The Google TV platform ensures seamless access to a wide range of apps and personalized content recommendations. Featuring 30W audio output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual, this TV delivers immersive sound. Save big with exclusive deals and pre-festive offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Sound: 30W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Display: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Reality Flow MEMC

Top 3 features of the best smart TVs on pre festive deals

Smart TVs Screen Size Connectivity Special Feature VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 32 inches 1 HDMI port, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi Frameless Design, Android OS, 178° Viewing Angle Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 43 inches Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10 LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi WebOS, Active HDR, Screen Mirroring Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV 32 inches 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi PurColor, Samsung TV Plus, Content Guide Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 43 inches 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, Google Assistant Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32 inches 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0 Fire OS, Alexa Voice Remote, DTH Set-Top Box Integration Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55 inches 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0, Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth Dolby Vision-Atmos, MEMC, Wide Colour Gamut Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV 43 inches 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Dolby Vision, HDR10, Reality Flow MEMC

Factors to consider while looking for the best smart TVs

When choosing the best smart TV, consider these key factors:

Display Quality : Look for TVs with high resolution (4K or 8K) for sharper images, better colour depth, and wider contrast. Technologies like HDR, Dolby Vision, and OLED/QLED panels also enhance visual quality, ensuring a more immersive experience.

: Look for TVs with high resolution (4K or 8K) for sharper images, better colour depth, and wider contrast. Technologies like HDR, Dolby Vision, and OLED/QLED panels also enhance visual quality, ensuring a more immersive experience. Smart Features & OS: The operating system (OS) influences ease of use and app availability. Popular systems include Android TV, Google TV, WebOS, FireOS, and Tizen. Check for compatibility with apps (Netflix, Prime Video, etc.), voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant), and smart home integration.

The operating system (OS) influences ease of use and app availability. Popular systems include Android TV, Google TV, WebOS, FireOS, and Tizen. Check for compatibility with apps (Netflix, Prime Video, etc.), voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant), and smart home integration. Connectivity Options: Ensure the TV has sufficient ports for your devices: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi are essential for connecting gaming consoles, soundbars, and external drives. Bluetooth support is also useful for wireless accessories.

Ensure the TV has sufficient ports for your devices: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi are essential for connecting gaming consoles, soundbars, and external drives. Bluetooth support is also useful for wireless accessories. Audio Quality: Built-in sound systems vary, so check for Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual or Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. External sound systems can be connected if necessary, but solid built-in speakers can save you an upgrade.

Built-in sound systems vary, so check for Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual or Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. External sound systems can be connected if necessary, but solid built-in speakers can save you an upgrade. Refresh Rate & Motion Handling: For smooth performance, especially for gaming or fast-moving scenes, opt for a TV with a higher refresh rate (60Hz, 120Hz) and motion enhancement technologies (MEMC) to reduce motion blur and judder.

FAQs on smart TVs When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 begin? The exact dates for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 are yet to be announced. Stay tuned for updates, as the sale is expected to kick off in early October

What kind of discounts can I expect during the sale? During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, you can expect massive discounts across categories like electronics, home appliances, kitchen appliances and more. Offers include price cuts, exchange deals, No Cost EMI options, and bank discounts.

Are there any special deals for Prime members? Yes, Amazon Prime members will have early access to the sale. They will also enjoy exclusive deals, faster deliveries, and additional discounts on select products.

Will I get free delivery on my purchases during the sale? Yes, Amazon often offers free delivery on many products during the Great Indian Festival Sale. Additionally, Amazon Prime members can enjoy free and faster delivery on eligible products as part of their membership benefits.

