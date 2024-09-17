Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts on September 27th: Get up to 93% off on TVs, refrigerators, laptops, and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is set to start on September 27th, and it’s the event you’ve been waiting for! This grand sale offers massive discounts across a wide array of categories, making it the perfect time to snag those items you’ve been eyeing. From home and kitchen appliances to the latest electronics, trendy gadgets, stylish furniture, and much more, there’s something for everyone. In our detailed guide, we highlight the best deals available in each category, so you can easily find and add the items on your wishlist to your cart. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts September 27th with amazing deals on everything you need!

With the festive season just around the corner, it's the perfect time to make those long-desired purchases. Take advantage of these amazing offers to enhance your home and lifestyle while enjoying substantial savings. Make sure to mark your calendar and get ready to grab these fantastic deals before they’re gone!

Get up to 50% off on washing machines at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Wash away your laundry woes with up to 50% off on washing machines during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Enjoy substantial discounts on a wide selection of washing machines, from top-loaders to front-loaders, with savings reaching up to 50%. This is your chance to upgrade your laundry setup with high-performance, energy-efficient models at fantastic prices. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab the best deals and transform your home laundry experience!

Top deals and discount offers on front load washing machines:

Top deals and discount offers on top load washing machines:

Get up to 35% off on refrigerators at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, you can enjoy up to 35% off on a wide range of refrigerators. Whether you're looking for single-door, double-door, side-by-side, or mini-refrigerators, there's something for every home. With leading brands offering unbeatable discounts, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen appliances. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab the latest models at great prices while stocks last!

Top deals and discount offers on double door refrigerators:

Top deals and discount offers on single door refrigerators:

Few more deals and offers on other types of refrigerators:

Also Read: Best headphones with microphone: Check out the top 9 trustworthy options for gaming, work, and everyday use

Get up to 55% off on ACs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Chill out with unbeatable savings at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, where you can get up to 55% off on ACs! Whether you need a compact 1-ton for smaller rooms, a versatile 1.5-ton for mid-sized spaces, or a powerful 2-ton AC to beat the heat in larger areas, there’s a perfect deal waiting for you. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers to keep your home cool and comfortable!

Top deals and discount offers on 1 ton ACs:

Top deals and discount offers on 1.5 ton ACs:

Top deals and discount offers on 2 ton ACs:

Also Read: Best laptops under ₹40000: Explore the top 10 must-try models for top performance

Get up to 30% off on different categories of microwave ovens at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Cook up amazing deals with up to 30% off on microwave ovens at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Whether you're looking for a solo microwave for simple heating, a grill model for perfecting your barbeque, or a convection oven for baking and roasting, there’s a deal for every kitchen need. Don’t miss out on these sizzling discounts and upgrade your kitchen with the best in class!

Top deals and discount offers on solo microwaves:

Top deals and discount offers on grill microwaves:

Top deals and discount offers on convection microwaves:

Get up to 62% off on chimneys at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Breathe easy with up to 62% off on kitchen chimneys during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Whether you're looking for wall-mounted, island, or auto-clean chimneys, there are fantastic deals across all types. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen and keep it smoke-free and fresh while saving big. Explore top brands and take advantage of these unbeatable offers to enhance your cooking experience!

Top deals and discount offers on chimneys:

Also Read: Headphone buying guide: All you need to know before buying new headphones, top picks, how to choose, and more

Get up to 44% off on dishwashers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Upgrade your kitchen with up to 44% off on dishwashers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Whether you're looking for compact models, built-in dishwashers, or large capacity options, this sale offers incredible discounts across all types. Save time and effort by investing in a top-notch dishwasher that fits your needs. With trusted brands and advanced features, now’s the best time to enjoy hassle-free cleaning and major savings!

Top deals and discount offers on dishwashers:

Get up to 66% off on TVs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Get ready to upgrade your entertainment experience with up to 66% off on TVs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Whether you're after a sleek 4K Ultra HD TV, a smart LED TV, or a big-screen OLED for immersive viewing, this sale has incredible discounts across top brands. Enjoy crystal-clear visuals, vibrant colours, and smart features at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss your chance to grab your dream TV at amazing savings!

Top deals and discount offers on TVs:

Get up to 39% off on laptops at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Don't miss out on sizzling deals with up to 39% off on laptops at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Whether you need a high-performance gaming machine, a sleek ultrabook for work, or a budget-friendly option for everyday use, there’s something for everyone. Explore top brands and cutting-edge models at unbeatable prices. Seize this chance to upgrade your tech while enjoying incredible savings!

Top deals and discount offers on laptops:

Also Read: Best earbuds under ₹1500: Top 10 wireless picks with decent audio quality, noise cancellation and fast charging

Get up to 76% off on earbuds and headphones at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Tune into exceptional savings with up to 76% off on earbuds and headphones at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! From noise-cancelling headphones to wireless earbuds, find the perfect audio companion to elevate your listening experience. Whether you're a music lover, a gamer, or just seeking quality sound, this sale offers incredible discounts on top brands. Don't miss your chance to grab premium audio gear at extraordinary prices!

Top deals and discount offers on earbuds and headphones:

Get up to 93% off on smartwatches at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Unlock extraordinary savings of up to 93% on smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! This is your chance to grab the latest smartwatches at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re after fitness tracking, notifications on-the-go, or stylish designs, this sale has you covered with incredible discounts on top brands. Don’t miss out; upgrade your tech game with these amazing deals!

Top deals and discount offers on smartwatches:

Similar stories for you:

Best dishwashers: Uncover the top 10 picks for hassle-free maintenance

Best microwave oven and grill combo: Top 8 efficient solutions for cooking, reheating and grilling needs

Best LG refrigerators: Top 9 options for innovative technology, energy efficiency, and stylish designs

Best 43-inch 4K smart TVs in India: Top 9 picks to enhance your viewing experience with stunning clarity

FAQs on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale begin? The sale begins on September 27th.

Can I find discounts on specific categories like electronics or home appliances? Yes, you can find significant discounts on various categories, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more.

Are there special offers for Amazon Prime members? Yes, Amazon Prime members often get early access to the sale and exclusive offers.

Will there be flash deals or limited-time offers? Yes, there will be flash deals and limited-time offers throughout the sale, so check frequently to grab the best deals.

How can I stay updated on the latest deals during the sale? You can stay updated by visiting the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale page, signing up for Amazon’s notifications, and following their social media channels for real-time updates on deals and offers.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.