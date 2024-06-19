 Foreign investors buy $10 billion of Indian govt bonds since JPM inclusion announcement - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Foreign investors buy $10 billion of Indian govt bonds since JPM inclusion announcement

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 19, 2024 07:46 PM IST

Foreign ownership of Indian bonds rose to an all-time high of 4.45% of total, compared to 2.77% before the inclusion announcement.

Foreign investors have bought more than $10 billion ( 83,426.75 crore) of Indian government bonds that will be included in J.P. Morgan's debt index on June 28, taking international ownership of India's bonds to a record high, Reuters reported.

Representational
Representational

Overseas buyers now own 1.79 lakh crore rupees of Indian bonds included in the so-called fully accessible route (FAR) which allows unrestricted foreign purchases, according to the report.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read | SBI approves raising up to 20,000 crore for FY25 via long term bonds

Foreign ownership of Indian bonds rose to an all-time high of 4.45% of total, compared to 2.77% before the inclusion announcement, the report read.

However, their ownership share of all outstanding government bonds remains lower at 2.4%, compared to the peak of 4.6% in 2017, according to Reuters.

Foreign investors have been shifting from shorter duration bonds to longer ones with maturities of nine years and above.

Also Read | Investors bought 27,000 cr of sovereign gold bonds in FY24: RBI report

Western Asset Management, which manages around $250 million ( 2,085.67 crore) of debt under its Asian opportunities Fund, is overweight on longer duration Indian government bonds, Wontae Kim, a research analyst said last month.

The government's emphasis on fiscal consolidation and inflation remaining within the central bank's targeted range have been major positives, he said.

India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and stable currency outlook have encouraged investors to buy bonds without hedging their forex exposure, according to the report.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Foreign investors buy $10 billion of Indian govt bonds since JPM inclusion announcement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On