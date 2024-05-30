 Investors bought ₹27,000 cr of sovereign gold bonds in FY24: RBI report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Investors bought 27,000 cr of sovereign gold bonds in FY24: RBI report

PTI |
May 30, 2024 04:51 PM IST

Investors bought ₹27,000 cr of sovereign gold bonds in FY24: RBI report

Sovereign gold bonds have caught the fancy of investors who bought 27,031 crore worth of the bonds last fiscal, an amount more than four times invested in 2022-23 on the prospects of higher returns and tax benefits.

The central bank in April announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)(Reuters)
The central bank in April announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)(Reuters)

The bonds bought by investors represented a whopping 44.34 tonne of gold during 2023-24. In 2022-23, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) representing 12.26 tonne of gold were purchased for 6,551 crore.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"The aggregate sum raised during 2023-24 amounted to 27,031 crore (44.34 tonne)," said the annual report of Reserve Bank, which issues the bonds on behalf of the central government.

Also Read | RBI's balance sheet size is now 2.5 times the size of Pakistan's GDP

During the fiscal ended March 2024, the bonds were issued through four tranches.

Since the inception of SGB scheme in November 2015, a total of 72,274 crore (146.96 tonne) has been raised through 67 tranches.

The price of 24 karat per 10 gram of gold has gone up from about 62,300 to 73,200 in one year.

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. These bonds are exempt from capital gains tax.

Besides, the bonds bear interest at the rate of 2.50 per cent (fixed rate) per annum on the amount of initial investment.

Also Read | Sold sovereign gold bonds at market highs? Calculate your taxes in this way

SGBs are issued in denominations of one gram of gold and in multiples thereof. Minimum investment should be one gram with a limit of 4 kg subscription for individuals, 4 kg for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities notified by the government from time to time per fiscal year (April – March).

SGBs are sold through offices or branches of nationalised banks, Scheduled Private Banks, Scheduled Foreign Banks, designated Post Offices, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd. (SHCIL) and the authorised stock exchanges either directly or through their agents.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Investors bought 27,000 cr of sovereign gold bonds in FY24: RBI report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On