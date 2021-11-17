Home / Business / Frida Kahlo painting sells for a record $35 million
business

Frida Kahlo painting sells for a record $35 million

Frida Kahlo, who died in 1954, is one of the world’s most famous, least-prolific artists.
Visitors inspect Frida Kahlo's "Diego y yo" on display at Sotheby's auction house.(AP)
Visitors inspect Frida Kahlo's "Diego y yo" on display at Sotheby's auction house.(AP)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |

A 1949 painting by Frida Kahlo sold for $34.9 million on Tuesday night at Sotheby’s New York, setting a record for the artist at auction.

The work, titled Diego y yo (Diego and I) carried a presale estimate of $30 million to $50 million and was guaranteed by a third party, meaning the auction house had lined up a buyer willing to pay a minimum amount before the sale even began.

Given those pre-sale arrangements, there was never a doubt, as bidding started, that the work would easily clear Kahlo’s previous record at auction, set in 2016 when a 1939 painting of two women on the edge of a jungle sold for $8 million at Christie’s in New York.

Kahlo, who died in 1954, is one of the world’s most famous, least-prolific artists.

She only made about 140 paintings, according to her catalogue raisonné, making Diego y yo a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire her work.

The painting, which is just under a foot high, had been out of the public eye for more than 30 years; it last came to at auction in 1990, when it sold for $1.43 million at Sotheby’s New York.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
frida kahlo
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out