From LPG rates to car prices, here's what's changing from day of Union Budget

The last Union Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is set to be presented on Wednesday - with high expectations for several reforms. But, it is not just the Budget that would bring changes from February 1. As the prices of LPG gas cylinders are reviewed on the first day of every month, there is a high chance of fluctuation in its rates. Along with this, old vehicles in Noida will be seized from February 1 on the basis of registration older than 15 years for petrol engines and 10 years for diesel engines.

Here are the list of changes from February 1:

LGP prices

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder prices are reviewed at the start of every month. This is likely to bring changes in the prices.

Tata car price hike

Tata Motors has increased prices of its internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicle range by 1.2 percent on a weighted average basis from February 1 - citing a rise in overall input costs. The company sells various models including Nexon, Harrier, Safari, and Punch in the domestic market.

Old vehicles to be seized in Noida

In a special 15-day drive starting from February 1, the Noida traffic police will seize all old vehicles on the basis of registration older than 15 years for petrol engines and 10 years for diesel engines. According to reports, cars with registration numbers starting with UP16 Z are older than 15 years.

Canara bank hikes debit card service charges

The public sector lender Canara Bank is increasing its service charges on the yearly annual fee, replacement of cards, debit card inactivity fee, and charges for SMS alerts from February 13. For classic or standard debit cards, the annual fee will be hiked from ₹125 to ₹200, for platinum cards it will be hiked from ₹250 to ₹500, and for business cards, the fee has risen from ₹300 to ₹500. Meanwhile, the bank has hiked debit card replacement fees from NIL to ₹150.

Bank of Baroda to charge fee on credit card rent payments

The Bank Of Baroda will be charging a one percent fee on all rent payment transactions on the credit card from February 1. For instance, if the customer makes a rent payment transaction of ₹10,500 using a credit card, a fee of ₹105 will be levied.