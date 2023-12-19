From Nestle India to Reliance: Top 5 gainers on NSE Nifty, BSE Sensex on December 19

As the closing bell of the stock market sounded this evening, the Nifty index hit a new high at 21,450 points. Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 122.10 points or 0.17 percent at 71,437.19, keeping the optimism of all investors high. Apollo Tyres showed a remarkable spike on the stock market today, December 19. (PTI)(PTI)

Despite Sensex hitting the 71,000-points mark for the first time in history last week, the market session was highly volatile on Tuesday. However, Coal India emerged as the highest gainer on the market, up by 5.55 percent today.

Another high was noted early in the market trends today, with the shares of Apollo Tyres rising by 7 percent. Apollo Tyres shares on Tuesday to hit a new all-time high of ₹485 apiece after the over 2.6 crore shares of the company exchanged hands. However, the buyers and sellers were not known.

However, share prices dropped steeply to ₹456 on Tuesday when the markets closed, showing a rise of 0.65 percent from its share prices on Monday. Meanwhile, here are the top gainers on Nifty and Sensex for December 19.

NSE Nifty 50: Top 5 gainers of today

S.no Stocks Price % gain 1 Coal India 366.95 5.55 2 Nestle India 25,489.70 4.66 3 NTPC 309.65 2.13 4 Tata Consumer 966.15 1.73 5 Cipla 1,237.10 1.67

BSE Sensex: Top 5 gainers of today

S.no Stocks Price % gains 1 Nestle India 25,490.00 4.66 2 NTPC 309.80 2.16 3 Reliance Industries 2,558.45 1.53 4 State Bank of India 655.60 1.04 5 Hindustan Unilever 2,561.50 1.03

While Apollo Tyres shares touched its all time momentarily today, NRPC shares showed over 2 percent growth, leading to the market cap of the company touching ₹3 trillion when the markets closed on Tuesday.

Till now, NTPC has seen an 88 percent growth on the stock market in 2023, with its overall market cap touching ₹3.02 trillion on December 19. The firm was in the top five gainers of both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today.