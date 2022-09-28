Home / Business / Taxpayers have 2 more days to join Atal Pension Yojana. Check steps to open account, benefits of scheme

Taxpayers have 2 more days to join Atal Pension Yojana. Check steps to open account, benefits of scheme

business
Published on Sep 28, 2022 05:57 PM IST

In a notification in August, the Union finance ministry stated that, “Provided that from 1st October 2022, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer, shall not be eligible to join APY.”

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Income taxpayers who want to subscribe to Atal Pension Yojana (APY)– a Union government-backed scheme for the unorganised sector launched in May 2015 – have two more days to join it. This is as per a Union finance ministry notification, issued in August, which stated that, “Provided that from 1st October 2022, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer, shall not be eligible to join APY.”

Here, ‘taxpayer’ means any individual who is liable for tax payment under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from time to time.

Meanwhile, the notification also stated that, "In case a subscriber, who joined on or after 1st October 2022, is subsequently found to have been an income-tax payer on or before the date of application, the APY account shall be closed and the accumulated pension wealth till date would be given to the subscriber."

How to subscribe to Atal Pension Yojana?

Indian citizens aged between 18 and 40 years (including the lower and upper limits) are eligible to join this scheme; this can be done via online or offline mode. Also, it is mandatory to provide spouse details and nomination in the APY account.

(1.) Visit the bank branch where your savings account is held and fill up the registration form.

(2.) Provide necessary details including account number, Aadhaar number, mobile number etc. For enrolment, Aadhaar is the primary Know Your Customer (KYC) document.

(3.) Once APY account is opened, make sure there is required balance in savings account to transfer monthly contribution to the former.

(4.) One person can have only one such account.

Benefits of Atal Pension Yojana

Named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the scheme provides citizens with monthly income post-retirement or when they are no longer earning. Also, if throughout the contribution period, the actual realised returns on pension contributions are less than the assumed returns for minimum guaranteed pension, the government shall fund the shortfall.

Additionally, in the same scenario, enhanced scheme benefits are passed on to the subscribers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out