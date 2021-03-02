Fuel demand projected to rise 9.8% in year to March 2022
India's fuel consumption could rise by 9.8% in the year to March 2022, its highest pace of growth in six years, driven by robust demand for gasoline and gasoil in Asia's third largest economy, according to initial government projections.
Higher expectation of fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, points to a sharp recovery in industrial activity in the economy hit hard by the pandemic.
India could consume 215.24 million tonnes of refined fuels in the financial year 2021/22 compared to the revised estimate of 195.94 million tonnes consumed in 2020/21, data posted on the website of Petroleum Planning Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed.
India's economy returned to growth in the three months to December with its gross domestic product rising 0.4% compared with the same period a year earlier.
The recovery is expected to gather pace as consumers and investors shake off the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
During April 2020 to January 2021, the first 10 months of this fiscal year, India's fuel consumption fell by 13.5% as lockdown measures to stem the spread of Covid-19 hit demand in the world's third biggest oil consumer.
The increase in India's fuel consumption will aid global oil markets as the nation is seen as a main driver of rising demand for energy over the next two decades, the International Energy Agency said in January.
Local sales of gasoil and gasoline, which together account for half of overall refined fuel sales in India, is projected to rise by 13.3% each, the data showed.
Consumption of diesel is related closely to economic growth and accounts for up to 40% of the refined fuel sales in India.
With easing restrictions and resumption of business, India's jet fuel sales are expected to reach 6.45 million tonnes in 2021/22, a growth of about 74.2% from the revised estimates of this year, the data showed.
Sale of liquefied petroleum gas, mainly used for cooking, is expected to rise 4.8% to 29 million tonnes, the data showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPFO may declare interest rates on EPF deposits for 2020-21 on March 4
- In March 2020, EPFO had reduced the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5% for 2019-20. The interest rate was 8.65% in 2018-19 and 8.55% for 2017-18. The interest rate was 8.65% in 2016-17.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spectrum auction ends with ₹77,815 cr bids; Jio top buyer with ₹57,122 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to ensure that startups are not afraid of failure, says Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel demand projected to rise 9.8% in year to March 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences files ₹700-cr IPO papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plastic industry urges govt to streamline raw material supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI restricting banks from raising stakes in insurance firms: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-based man arrested for GST fraud of ₹38.91 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel buys airwaves worth $2.6 billion at spectrum auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900
- The 30-share index swung nearly 633 points during the session, before ending at 50,296.89, showing a rise of 447.05 points or 0.90 per cent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 209 billionaires, India ranks third in 10th Hurun Global Rich List 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign Investors Forum urge relaxation of tax norms for foreign nationals India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy on 'upswing,' says ex-NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
85% of Indian women miss out on a raise, promotion because of gender: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman raises 12-month commodities returns forecast to 15.5%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox