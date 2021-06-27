Fuel prices at record levels: States where petrol is over 100 a litre mark

The prices of petrol and diesel have been constantly inceasing for the past few months. While the opposition parties and commons man have been raising their voices against the relentless hike, the government has not said anything on stopping the rise or bring the price down.

Bihar is the latest to join the list of states where petrol is being soled at over ₹100. The prices have been increasing since May 4, a day after the results of the Assembly elections were announced. Before that, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) which decide the price at 6am everyday, had not increased the fuel price for 18 days.

Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise, according to a price notification by the OMCs on Sunday. It was the second price hike in two days and 31st in the last 54 days.

Including Bihar, there are 11 states and union territories now where petrol is being sold at over ₹100 a litre in some towns. These are Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Petrol is selling at ₹100.14 per litre in Patna

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, the price of the fuel is ₹100.09 a litre

In Punjab, there are four cities where petrol has crossed the mark of concern of ₹100 per litre. There cites are Moga (₹100), Mohali (₹100.20), Ferozpur (₹100,03) and Rupnagar (₹100.19)

In Tamil Nadu's Salem too, the petrol has touched the ₹100 a litre mark

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, both petrol and diesel have crossed the ₹100 mark. Petrol was being sold there at ₹109.30 per litre and diesel at ₹101.85 a litre

Apart from these, petrol is retailing at more than ₹100 a litre in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Banswara, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Hyderabad, Leh, Imphal, Kalahandi, Sopore and Baramulla

In Mumbai, petrol now costs ₹104.56 a litre - the costliest among metro cities - and diesel is retailing at ₹96.42

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of ₹98.46 a litre, while diesel is now priced at ₹88.90 per litre