Fuel prices hiked for second straight day, check latest rates here

Petrol, diesel price today: In Delhi, one litre of petrol is available at ₹97.01, while diesel is retailing at ₹88.27 per litre. The prices have been raised by 80 paise per litre for both.
On Tuesday, fuel prices were hiked for the first time in nearly 20 weeks. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Fuel prices were raised for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, by as many as 80 paise per litre, a day after these were hiked for the first time since November 2 last year. On March 22 as well, there was a rise of 80 paise per litre for both petrol and diesel.

After the fresh surge, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs 97.01, while diesel is available at 88.27. The corresponding rates for three other metros--Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai--are 111.67 and 95.85, 106.34 and 91.42, and 102.91 and 92.95, respectively.

 

This latest increase means that at 84.30 per litre, petrol is cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar’s Port Blair (diesel at 78.52), while in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar these are retailing at 113.87 (petrol) and 96.91 (diesel), the highest on both counts across the country.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices on a daily basis; any change, whether rise or cut, will be applicable from 6am each day. This practice was implemented in June 2017. The earlier practice was to revise rates every fortnight, which meant that the costs changed on the 1st and 16th of every month.

How to check daily rates

For this, Indian Oil customers by sending ‘RSP’ to 9224992249. Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum customers should send the same message to 9223112222 and 9222201122, respectively. RSP here stands for ‘retail selling price.’

 

 

