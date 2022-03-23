Fuel prices hiked for second straight day, check latest rates here

Fuel prices were raised for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, by as many as 80 paise per litre, a day after these were hiked for the first time since November 2 last year. On March 22 as well, there was a rise of 80 paise per litre for both petrol and diesel.

After the fresh surge, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs ₹97.01, while diesel is available at ₹88.27. The corresponding rates for three other metros--Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai--are ₹111.67 and ₹95.85, ₹106.34 and ₹91.42, and ₹102.91 and ₹92.95, respectively.

This latest increase means that at ₹84.30 per litre, petrol is cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar’s Port Blair (diesel at ₹78.52), while in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar these are retailing at ₹113.87 (petrol) and ₹96.91 (diesel), the highest on both counts across the country.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices on a daily basis; any change, whether rise or cut, will be applicable from 6am each day. This practice was implemented in June 2017. The earlier practice was to revise rates every fortnight, which meant that the costs changed on the 1st and 16th of every month.

How to check daily rates

For this, Indian Oil customers by sending ‘RSP’ to 9224992249. Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum customers should send the same message to 9223112222 and 9222201122, respectively. RSP here stands for ‘retail selling price.’