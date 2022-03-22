‘Don't know who brought them (BJP) to power’: Jaya Bachchan on fuel price surge

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday ripped into the BJP-led central government over the surge in fuel prices - the first in four months. Bachan expressed frustration, saying that ‘Don't know who brought them (BJP) to power. The 73-year-old actor-politician linked the price hike to the elections in five states. “This is how the government does, Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly said in his campaign that you people should be alert, the price is going to increase after the elections," she tweeted.

— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

On February 26, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing an election meeting in Uttar Pradesh, had said that centre would increase the fuel price once the state elections are over. "Even farmers are not able to run their tractors. Keep this in mind, newspapers have also started writing that as soon as the elections are over, BJP people will hike the price of petrol to ₹ 200 a litre," he said.

Earlier in the day, Yadav yet again slammed the ruling BJP over the hike in domestic cooking gas price, terming it "another gift of inflation" for the people after the state elections.

On Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by ₹50 per cylinder. It was in November when the country saw the last fuel price surge.

Apart from Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bacchan, Rahul Gandhi has also targeted the government. "If you ask the prime minister, he will say...bang thalis."

"The 'lockdown' imposed on the prices of gas, diesel and petrol has been lifted. Now the government will continuously 'develop' the prices," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.