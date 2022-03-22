Rahul says 'Lockdown' on inflation removed, as govt hikes fuel prices after 4-month hiatus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led central government on Tuesday over a surge in petrol, diesel and LPG (liquified petroleum gas) prices. The 'lockdown' imposed on the prices of these essential commodities has been lifted by the government, he wrote on Twitter, taking a sarcastic dig at the centre over the freezing of fuel and gas prices over the past few months because of elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his call in the initial days of the Covid lockdown to honour healthcare and frontline workers by banging together steel utensils. The Congress MP said the government would now also advise the general public to 'bang utensils' if they had any questions for the centre over the 'inflation pandemic'.

The government will now work towards 'vikas (development) of prices', he said sarcastically.

"The 'lockdown' imposed on the prices of gas, diesel and petrol has been lifted. Now the government will continuously 'develop' the prices," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"(If you) ask the Prime Minister about the inflation epidemic, he will say #ThaliBajao."

गैस, डीज़ल और पेट्रोल के दामों पर लगा ‘Lockdown’ हट गया है।



अब सरकार लगातार क़ीमतों का ‘Vikas’ करेगी।



महंगाई की महामारी के बारे में प्रधानमंत्री जी से पूछिए, तो वो कहेंगे #ThaliBajao — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 22, 2022

Earlier today the price of petrol, diesel and LPG were hiked for the first time in four months. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise per litre and LPG cylinders by ₹50 each.

The hikes have triggered furious protests from the opposition, with ruckus in the Rajya Sabha - caused by the rejection of Congress MP Shaktisingh Gohil's adjournment notice.

Other opposition leaders have also hit out over the surge in fuel prices.

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also leader of the opposition, offered prime minister Narendra Modi his 'congratulations' because he had 'achieved his target of ₹1,000 per LPG cylinder'. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a sarcastic swipe over the LP cylinder prices, saying 'people are saying... don't want 'acche din' from Modiji'.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan was also critical, reminding people that Akhilesh Yadav had made this prediction while campaigning for his party before the UP election.

Rahul Gandhi had urged people to refuel their cars on March 5 as the 'Narendra Modi-led central government will raise petrol prices soon after elections in five states come to an end'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON