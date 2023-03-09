Fuel prices on March 9: Check rates in your city

Continuing an eight-month trend of price stability, the cost of petrol and diesel stayed unchanged on Thursday. Delhi charges ₹96.72 for a litre of petrol and ₹89.62 for a litre of diesel. Petrol costs ₹106.31 per litre in Bombay, while diesel costs ₹94.27 per litre. The most recent nationwide adjustment was made on May 21 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who lowered the excise fee on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

Prices differ from state to state because of a number of variables, such as the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied, freight costs, municipal taxes, etc.

City PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) JAIPUR ₹ 108.57 ₹ 93.80 CHENNAI ₹ 102.73 ₹ 94.33 BENGALURU ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 KOLKATA ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 PATNA ₹ 107.24 ₹ 94.04

Every day, the oil companies update the prices of petrol and diesel. Previously, fuel prices were revised every 15 days. In 2014, Centre deregulated the price of petroland diesel. As of 2017, the cost of fuel is updated every day.

