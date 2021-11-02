Fuel prices today: Petrol costlier by 0.35 paise per litre, diesel stays unchanged

There was no respite from fuel price rise on Tuesday as well, as the rate of 1 litre of petrol was hiked by 35 paise, though the price of an equal quantity of diesel remained unchanged. With this latest hike, petrol prices in Delhi are at a record high of ₹110.04 per litre, while diesel continues to retail at ₹98.42 per litre.

Among the four metros, fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai, with 1 litre of petrol and diesel costing ₹115.85 and ₹106.62 respectively. In Chennai, petrol is at ₹106.66 per litre, while 1 litre of diesel is available at ₹102.59. In Kolkata, meanwhile, petrol and diesel are retailing at ₹110.49 and ₹101.56 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in the IT hubs of Hyderabad and Bengaluru are as follows: ₹114.49 and ₹107.40 (Hyderabad) and ₹113.93 and ₹104.50 (Bengaluru).

However, it is Ganganagar in Rajasthan which has the highest fuel rates in the country, with a litre of petrol and diesel each available at ₹122.70 and ₹113.21 respectively.

Overall, out of 31 days in October, fuel prices were hiked on 24 days. When Tuesday's figures are included, petrol has become costlier by ₹8.20 per litre in 26 days, while diesel has become expensive by ₹8.65 per litre across the same period.

These latest petrol and diesel prices coincide with the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. While Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day, the main festival falls on day 3 (Thursday, November 4). The festival of lights will conclude with Bhai Dooj on Saturday.