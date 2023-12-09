close_game
close_game
News / Business / FY23 salaries of Zerodha bosses revealed. Here's how much Kamath brothers & others took home

FY23 salaries of Zerodha bosses revealed. Here's how much Kamath brothers & others took home

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 09, 2023 02:03 AM IST

For FY23, the Bengaluru-based company paid ₹380 crore total salary to its employees, filings show.

The top brass of investing and trading platform Zerodha collectively took home a remuneration of around 200 crore for financial year 2022-23 (FY23), according to filings with the Union ministry of corporate affairs.

Zerodha (company logo pictured here) was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Bengaluru.
Zerodha (company logo pictured here) was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Zerodha faces multiple outages; CEO Nithin Kamath reveals reason behind tech issues

The filings show that for the April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023 period, the combined salary of brothers and founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath stood at 144 crore – 72 crore each. However, Nithin, who is the CEO and managing director, and Nikhil, the CFO, did not take any stock option or equity during the said period.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Meanwhile, Seema Patil, whole-time director at Zerodha, had an annual remuneration of 36 crore, with the corresponding figure for COO Venu Madhav being 15.4 crore.

Patil, the whole-time director, is the spouse of Nithin Kamath.

Together, therefore, the Kamath brothers, and Patil and Madhav, took home annual salary amounting to 195.4 crore. During the previous 2022 fiscal, the Bengaluru-based company's board had passed a resolution approving a remuneration of up to 100 crore each to three of the directors.

Also, for FY23, the firm's employees, including the directors, received a total salary of 380 crore.

Zerodha, which was founded by the Kamaths on August 15, 2010, values itself at 30,000 crore, about 10 times of its yearly profit. As per Moneycontrol, the online stock trading platform has an active client base of 64.8 lakh as of November this year, making it the second-largest retail broking company in the country.

The largest is fintech startup Groww, which is also based in Bengaluru, and has 66.3 lakh active investors,

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out