Giorgia Meloni deepfake videos: Italy PM seeks over $100,000 in damages

Italy prime minister Giorgia Meloni is seeking 100,000 euros in damages after deepfake videos of her were created and circulated online, a report claimed. Two men made pornographic videos of Giorgia Meloni by superimposing her face on another person's body. These videos were then uploaded on the internet by the men- a 40-year-old man and his 73-year-old father- who are charged with defamation, BBC reported. Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni's deepfake videos circulated online and were widely shared. (Bloomberg)

What report claimed on Giorgia Meloni's deepfake videos?

Police located the suspects by tracking the smartphone that was used to upload the videos and the deepfake videos in question dates back to 2022, as per the report. This means that the videos are from the time when Giorgia Meloni was not Italy's premier.

What Giorgia Meloni's legal team has said?

The Italian PM will testify before a court in July and the indictment has claimed that the videos were uploaded on a porn website in the United States and watched "millions of times" over several months. However, her legal team has said that he request for damages was “symbolic” and Giorgia Meloni will donate the entire amount to “support women who have been victims of male violence.”

Maria Giulia Marongiu, her lawyer said, that the demand for the compensation will “send a message to women who are victims of this kind of abuse of power not to be afraid to press charges”, as per the report.

Can the accused be jailed over deepfake videos?

As the case pertains to defamation, some cases in Italy may be criminal and result in a jail sentence.