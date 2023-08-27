Gold and silver price on August 27: Check latest rates in your city today

Gold and silver prices remained unchanged on Saturday. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carats gold was being sold at ₹5,450 while 24 carats of gold was being sold at ₹5,945.



‘Carats’ or K is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. It is in liquid form and does not contain traces of other metals. On the other hand, 22K gold has traces of metals like copper and zinc and is used to make jewellery.



Here are the gold prices of major cities on August 27. 2023. ‘Carats’ or K is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity

CITY 22K GOLD (Rs/10 GMS) 24K GOLD (Rs/10 GMS) DELHI 54,650 59,600 MUMBAI 54,500 59,450 KOLKATA 54,500 59,450 CHENNAI 54,800 59,780 BENGALURU 54,500 59,450

Gold prices are dependent on various factors including currency, rupee against dollars and global situation among others. If the rupee slides against the US dollar in India, gold will become expensive.

The price of gold is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.



Another important factor determining gold prices is demand for the precious metal. If gold is in high demand, the prices will increase.



Gold os considered to be a reliable form of investment and is a perfect hedge against inflation. It is traded in form of bars, coins, bullions, jewellery, trade funds etc.

The gold prices in Indian cities depend on various factors like demand, state taxes, octroi charges, interest levied, bullion associations, transportation costs etc.

Silver prices

Silver is always in demand in India's jewellery markets. Because of huge demand, the availability of this metal is dropping. It is expected that the price of silver will increase in the future.



Here are the silver prices for major Indian cities on August 27, 2023.

CITY SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) DELHI 769 MUMBAI 769 KOLKATA 769 CHENNAI 800 BENGALURU 755

The price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc.

If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase. The industrial firms use silver for production of various commodities like jewellery, coins, medals etc.Also, it is easier to influence the silver market through large trades and purchases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON