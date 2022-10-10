Gold and silver prices witness slight dip today. Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold in India on Monday witnessed a marginal dip by ₹25 while silver price too dipped by ₹1.30. According to Goodreturns website, 22k gold was priced at ₹4,760 per gramme while 24K gold was available for ₹5,193 per grammes.



The price of 10 grammes of 22k gold was worth ₹47,600 while that of 24K gold was priced at ₹51,930. Last month, the price of 22k gold stood at ₹46,650 while that of 24k gold was ₹50,900 on September 30.



In Delhi, the price of 22k gold stood at ₹47,750 while that of 24k gold was at 52,100. On the other hand, the price of 22k gold in Mumbai was worth ₹47,600 while 24k gold could be bought at ₹51,930.



On the other hand, price of 10 gms of silver cost ₹595 on Monday, down from Sunday's rate of ₹608. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gms of gold was worth ₹595. In Chennai, 10 gms of gold was priced at ₹648, Goodreturns website stated.



Here are the gold and silver prices for top Indian cities on Monday, October 10, 2022.

CITY 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM) SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GM) DELHI 47,750 595 MUMBAI 47,600 595 CHENNAI 48,050 648 KOLKATA 47,600 595 BENGALURU 47,650 648

Gold prices are dependant on currency. If the US dollar is stronger than local currency, the precious metal will be expensive. The other factors include volatile policies, slow economic growth etc.



On the other hand, silver prices in India are determined by international prices and are also dependent on Indian rupee's performance against US dollar.

