Gold and silver prices on April 26: What are the latest rates in your city?

There has been a slight increase in the prices of both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold, as well as silver, on Wednesday, as compared to the day before. According to Goodreturns, the cost of 1 gram 22K gold is ₹5,585, for 8 gram it is ₹44,680, for 10 gram ₹55,850 and similarly for 100 gram of 22K gold is ₹5,58,500. Gold price has seen a slight increase as compared to the day before.(File/Representative image)

Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹6,093, ₹48,744, ₹60,930 and ₹6,09,300, respectively.

Check out city-wise rates of gold:

Cities 22K gold (per 10 gram) 24K gold (per 10 gram) Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai ₹ 55,850 ₹ 60,930 Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh ₹ 56,000 ₹ 61,080 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai ₹ 56,300 ₹ 61,420

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has seen a modest hike at ₹76.70 for 1 gram, ₹613.60 for 8 gram, ₹767 for 10 gram, ₹7,670 for 100 gram and ₹76,700 for 1 kg.

10 gram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow is priced at ₹767 and in Hyderabad, Kerala, Chennai, Bhubaneswar it is ₹807.

