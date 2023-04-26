Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on April 26: What are the latest rates in your city?

Gold and silver prices on April 26: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2023 06:59 AM IST

Find out the rates for 22K and 24K gold, as well as silver, for the third day of the week.

There has been a slight increase in the prices of both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold, as well as silver, on Wednesday, as compared to the day before. According to Goodreturns, the cost of 1 gram 22K gold is 5,585, for 8 gram it is 44,680, for 10 gram 55,850 and similarly for 100 gram of 22K gold is 5,58,500.

Gold price has seen a slight increase as compared to the day before.
Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K gold is priced at 6,093, 48,744, 60,930 and 6,09,300, respectively.

Check out city-wise rates of gold:

Cities22K gold (per 10 gram)24K gold (per 10 gram)
Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai 55,850 60,930
Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh 56,000 61,080
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai 56,300 61,420

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has seen a modest hike at 76.70 for 1 gram, 613.60 for 8 gram, 767 for 10 gram, 7,670 for 100 gram and 76,700 for 1 kg.

10 gram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow is priced at 767 and in Hyderabad, Kerala, Chennai, Bhubaneswar it is 807.

