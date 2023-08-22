Gold and silver prices on August 22: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here's how much you will have to spend today.
On Tuesday, the prices of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are up by ₹5 and ₹6 per gram, respectively, from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, therefore, one gram of 22K gold is available for ₹5420, and eight gram, for ₹43,360. For 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay ₹54,200 and ₹5,42,000, respectively.
Similarly, one gram of 24K gold comes for ₹5913, while the cost of eight gram is ₹47,304. On the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram are being sold at ₹59,130 and ₹5,91,300, respectively.
|City
|22K Gold price (10 gram)
|24K Gold price (10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹54,100
|₹59,020
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹54,200
|₹59,130
|Chennai
|₹54,550
|₹59,500
|Delhi
|₹54,300
|₹59,220
It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates for the day.
Silver prices on Aug 23
The prices of silver, meanwhile, have seen a minor rise, and are up by ₹0.20 per gram from yesterday. Therefore, as per Goodreturns, one gram of silver is at ₹73.50, and eight gram, at ₹588; 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kg are available for ₹735, ₹7350 and ₹73,500, in that order.
|City
|Silver price (10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹735
|Bengaluru
|₹725
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹767