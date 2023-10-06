News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 6: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on October 6: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 06, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is their price for the day.

On Friday, gold is cheaper by Re 1 per gram from the corresponding rates on the previous day. According to Goodreturns, therefore, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is priced at 5239, eight gram at 41,912, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for 52,390 and 5,23,900, respectively.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Similarly, for 24K of the yellow metal, buyers must pay the following rates: 5715 (one gram), 45,720 (eight gram), 57,150 (10 gram) and 5,71,500 (100 gram).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 52,440 57,200
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 52,390 57,150
Chennai 52,940 57,750
Delhi 52,540 57,310

It must be noted, however, that the gold prices mentioned here are only indicative; these do not include taxes such as GST, TCS and other levies.

Silver prices

Silver, on the other hand, has the same daily rate as yesterday, the Goodreturns data shows. Customers must, therefore, pay 71.10 for one gram of the metal, 568.80 for eight gram, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram come for 711, 7110, and 71,100, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 711
Bengaluru 690
Chennai, Hyderabad 735
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out