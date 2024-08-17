Gold and silver rates today on 17-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7173.4 per gm, down by ₹900.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹6570.8 per gm, down by ₹824.0. Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -2.17%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 3.49%. The silver rate is ₹81670.0 per kg, up by ₹670.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹71734.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-08-2024, the price of gold was ₹72988.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-08-2024 was ₹71405.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹81670.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-08-2024, the price of silver was ₹81160.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-08-2024 was ₹80420.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹71804.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-08-2024, the price of gold was ₹72492.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-08-2024 was ₹71753.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹81670.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-08-2024, the price of silver was ₹81080.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-08-2024 was ₹80420.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹72228.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-08-2024, the price of gold was ₹72775.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-08-2024 was ₹71683.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹81670.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-08-2024, the price of silver was ₹81160.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-08-2024 was ₹80420.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹72016.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-08-2024, the price of gold was ₹71996.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-08-2024 was ₹71126.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹81670.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-08-2024, the price of silver was ₹81160.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-08-2024 was ₹80420.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹2731.5 per 10 gm, up by ₹40.908 at the time of publishing. The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹-2.0E7 per kg, down by ₹830837.279 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.