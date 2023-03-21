Home / Business / Gold price declines 500, silver slumps 1: Check latest prices

Gold price declines 500, silver slumps 1: Check latest prices

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹53,600 on February 2, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹58,470 on the same day.

Gold prices in India witnessed a decline of 50 with a gram of 22 carat gold costing 5,480 compared to 5,530 on Monday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have also declined 400 and 500, now costing at 43,840 and 54,800 repectively.

One gram of 24k gold is priced at 5,978.
One gram of 24k gold is priced at 5,978.(HT File Photo)

The price of 24 carat gold also slumped on Tuesday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 5,978 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 47,824 and 59,780 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 5,97,800.

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have declined by 54, 432, 540, and 5,400 respectively from Monday, according to Goodreturns.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also saw a marginal decline On Tuesday. A gram of silver is priced at 72 compared to 72.10 on Monday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at 576, with a decrease of 0.80. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at 720 while one kg of silver will cost 72,000, with a slump of 100 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Tuesday:

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/ 10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI54,950720
MUMBAI54,800720
KOLKATA54,800720
CHENNAI55,800746
BENGALURU54,850746

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

gold price gold price in india gold rate today silver rate today
