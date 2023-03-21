Gold price declines ₹500, silver slumps ₹1: Check latest prices
Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹53,600 on February 2, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹58,470 on the same day.
Gold prices in India witnessed a decline of ₹50 with a gram of 22 carat gold costing ₹5,480 compared to ₹5,530 on Monday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have also declined ₹400 and ₹500, now costing at ₹43,840 and ₹54,800 repectively.
The price of 24 carat gold also slumped on Tuesday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹5,978 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹47,824 and ₹59,780 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹5,97,800.
The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have declined by ₹54, ₹432, ₹540, and ₹5,400 respectively from Monday, according to Goodreturns.
Meanwhile, the prices of silver also saw a marginal decline On Tuesday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹72 compared to ₹72.10 on Monday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹576, with a decrease of ₹0.80. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at ₹720 while one kg of silver will cost ₹72,000, with a slump of ₹100 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.
Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Tuesday:
|CITY
|GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/ 10 GRAM)
|SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
|DELHI
|54,950
|720
|MUMBAI
|54,800
|720
|KOLKATA
|54,800
|720
|CHENNAI
|55,800
|746
|BENGALURU
|54,850
|746
Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.