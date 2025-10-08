Gold price tops $4,000 for the first time fuelled by US government shutdown

Gold prices smashed through $4,000 an ounce for the first time, as concerns over the US economy and a government shutdown added fresh momentum to a scorching rally. The gold price of $4,000 per ounce is a milestone for bullion, which traded below $2,000 just two years ago, with returns that now outstrip those for equities this century. (AFP)

It’s a milestone for bullion, which traded below $2,000 just two years ago, with returns that now outstrip those for equities this century. The gold price has jumped more than 50% this year in the face of uncertainties over global trade, the US Federal Reserve’s independence and US fiscal stability.

Heightened geopolitical tensions have also boosted demand for haven assets this year, while central banks have continued to buy the precious metal at an elevated pace.

The gold-price rally has taken on extra urgency as investors seek protection from potential market shocks following the government funding impasse in Washington. The start of the Fed’s monetary easing cycle has also been a boon for gold, which doesn’t pay interest. Investors have responded by piling into exchange-traded funds, with bullion-backed ETFs seeing their biggest monthly inflow in more than three years in September.

“Gold breaking $4,000 isn’t just about fear—it’s about reallocation,” said Charu Chanana, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte. “With economic data on pause and rate cuts on the horizon, real yields are easing, while AI-heavy equities look stretched. Central banks built the base for this rally, but retail and ETFs are now driving the next leg.”

Bullion climbed as much as 0.9% to $4,021.48 an ounce on Wednesday and was trading at $4,018.16 as of 12:19 pm in Singapore.

Gold Price Trajectory Jumps in gold price typically track broader economic and political stresses. The metal breached $1,000 an ounce in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, $2,000 during the Covid pandemic, and $3,000 as the Trump administration’s tariff plans washed over global markets in March.

The precious metal has now broken past $4,000 against the backdrop of, among other things, US President Donald Trump’s assault on the Fed, including threats against Chair Jerome Powell and a push to oust Governor Lisa Cook, the clearest test so far of the US central bank’s autonomy.

A pliant Fed that would lower rates and spur higher inflation could set up a Goldilocks situation for gold. Bullion is seen as an inflation hedge and is usually weighed down by high borrowing costs, which make cash or bonds more appealing.

“We expect gold to reach a cyclical peak when there is greatest market concern about the outlook for Fed independence,” Macquarie Bank Ltd. analysts wrote in a 30 September note.

“In the event, however, that a compromised Fed were to make clear policy errors, gold’s performance should of course be even stronger.”

Bullion's Bull Run Bullion is on pace for its best annual performance since the 1970s, a decade when rapid inflation and the end of the gold standard sparked a 15-fold rally of the precious metal. At that time, then-President Richard Nixon pressured the Fed to lower rates. The central bank under then-chair Arthur Burns made only “limited efforts” to maintain independence and ultimately enabled volatile inflation for “political reasons,” according to a recent court submission from various monetary policy luminaries.

“The reason that investors are buying gold—and should be buying gold—is because of its diversification qualities,” said Stephen Miller, an investment strategy advisor at GSFM. “That sentiment is in its early stages, and gold will get increasing acceptance as part and parcel of prudent investing behaviour,” he said, adding he could see prices reaching $4,500 by the middle of next year.

Gold > Dollar Billionaire Ray Dalio said Tuesday that gold is “certainly” more of a safe haven than the dollar and the record-setting rally echoes the 1970s.

The remarks from the founder of hedge-fund firm Bridgewater Associates came after Citadel founder Ken Griffin said that bullion’s rise reflected anxiety about the US currency.

“The metal’s climb to the $4,000 milestone reflects not only surging safe-haven demand, but also a deepening distrust in paper assets as fiscal risks and geopolitical tensions intensify,” Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne, told Bloomberg. “In the short term, a consolidation phase looks likely after such a relentless advance.”

Gold Reserves Central banks have been a key driver of bullion’s rally, flipping from net sellers to net buyers following the global financial crisis. The pace of buying doubled after the US and its allies froze Russia’s foreign-exchange reserves in 2022 following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

That pushed many central banks to consider diversifying, while inflation and speculation that the American government would treat foreign creditors less favourably further highlighted bullion’s appeal to policymakers.

Elevated central bank buying is a “structural shift in reserve management behavior, and we do not expect a near-term reversal,” Lina Thomas, a commodities strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in a September note. “Our base case assumes that the current trend in official sector accumulation continues for another three years,” Thomas said.

Goldman raised its gold forecast for December 2026 to $4,900 an ounce this week, up from $4,300. Among other precious metals, silver climbed 1.2% to $48.42 an ounce, while platinum and palladium advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

Bloomberg's Jake Lloyd-Smith, Doug Alexander, Mark Burton, Andrew Janes and Yihui Xie contributed to this story.