Gold price up by 100, silver shows small decline in Delhi: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on December 28: The gold and silver prices across the country showed a slight change, with gold prices going up and silver prices going down by a fraction in Delhi, as well as other major cities, according to Goodreturns. Gold prices saw a ₹ 100 rise on December 28, while silver rates declined.(Reuters Photo)

According to the updates rates for December 28, the price for 22K gold is ₹58,650 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is ₹63,960 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices have shown a steady rise over the last month, but the prices remained stable when the markets were closed last week.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6396 (one gram), ₹51,168 (eight gram), ₹63,960 (10 gram) and ₹6,39,600(100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on December 29: City-wise rates

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Delhi ₹ 58,650 ₹ 63,960 Ahmedabad ₹ 58,550 ₹ 63,860 Mumbai ₹ 58,500 ₹ 63,820 Bengaluru ₹ 58,500 ₹ 63,820 Chennai ₹ 47,927 ₹ 52,285

Silver prices on December 28: City-wise rates

While gold prices showed a rise on Thursday, there was a small decline of less than one percent in silver prices in Delhi today. The silver price today was recorded at ₹79.20 per gram in Delhi, down ₹0.30 as compared to yesterday