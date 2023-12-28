Gold price up by ₹100, silver shows small decline in Delhi: Check latest rates for your city
The gold and silver prices for December 28 have shown a small change, with the gold rates up by ₹100 in Delhi today.
Gold and silver prices on December 28: The gold and silver prices across the country showed a slight change, with gold prices going up and silver prices going down by a fraction in Delhi, as well as other major cities, according to Goodreturns.
According to the updates rates for December 28, the price for 22K gold is ₹58,650 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is ₹63,960 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices have shown a steady rise over the last month, but the prices remained stable when the markets were closed last week.
For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6396 (one gram), ₹51,168 (eight gram), ₹63,960 (10 gram) and ₹6,39,600(100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.
Gold prices on December 29: City-wise rates
It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Delhi
|₹58,650
|₹63,960
|Ahmedabad
|₹58,550
|₹63,860
|Mumbai
|₹58,500
|₹63,820
|Bengaluru
|₹58,500
|₹63,820
|Chennai
|₹47,927
|₹52,285
Silver prices on December 28: City-wise rates
While gold prices showed a rise on Thursday, there was a small decline of less than one percent in silver prices in Delhi today. The silver price today was recorded at ₹79.20 per gram in Delhi, down ₹0.30 as compared to yesterday
|City
|Silver prices (per 10 grams)
|Delhi
|₹792
|Mumbai
|₹792
|Bengaluru
|₹770
|Ahmedabad
|₹792