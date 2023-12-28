close_game
News / Business / Gold price up by 100, silver shows small decline in Delhi: Check latest rates for your city

Gold price up by 100, silver shows small decline in Delhi: Check latest rates for your city

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Dec 28, 2023 08:46 AM IST

The gold and silver prices for December 28 have shown a small change, with the gold rates up by ₹100 in Delhi today.

Gold and silver prices on December 28: The gold and silver prices across the country showed a slight change, with gold prices going up and silver prices going down by a fraction in Delhi, as well as other major cities, according to Goodreturns.

Gold prices saw a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 rise on December 28, while silver rates declined.(Reuters Photo)
Gold prices saw a 100 rise on December 28, while silver rates declined.(Reuters Photo)

According to the updates rates for December 28, the price for 22K gold is 58,650 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is 63,960 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices have shown a steady rise over the last month, but the prices remained stable when the markets were closed last week.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6396 (one gram), 51,168 (eight gram), 63,960 (10 gram) and 6,39,600(100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on December 29: City-wise rates

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Delhi 58,650 63,960
Ahmedabad 58,550 63,860
Mumbai 58,500 63,820
Bengaluru 58,500 63,820
Chennai 47,927 52,285

Silver prices on December 28: City-wise rates

While gold prices showed a rise on Thursday, there was a small decline of less than one percent in silver prices in Delhi today. The silver price today was recorded at 79.20 per gram in Delhi, down 0.30 as compared to yesterday

CitySilver prices (per 10 grams)
Delhi 792
Mumbai 792
Bengaluru 770
Ahmedabad 792
