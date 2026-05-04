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Gold prices decline as US Hormuz plan, Iran peace talks elevate hopes

The Iran-US war has kept energy prices elevated, dimming hopes for interest-rate cuts by central banks, a negative for non-yielding bullion. 

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:03 pm IST
Bloomberg |
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Gold fell, following a second weekly decline, as traders monitored progress toward a US-Iran deal and President Donald Trump’s plan to start guiding some ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo for representation(AFP)

Bullion dropped as much as 0.9% and traded around $4,575 an ounce in early European hours on Monday. Trump said in a social media post on Sunday that the US will begin guiding some ships that aren’t involved in the Iran conflict out through Hormuz starting Monday. Oil was steady as traders questioned the workability of the plan. Track updates on Iran US war

Trump on Saturday suggested the Islamic Republic’s latest peace proposal might not be enough to satisfy him. The conflict has kept energy prices elevated, dimming hopes for interest-rate cuts by central banks, a negative for non-yielding bullion. Gold has lost around 12% since the war began at the end of February.

Spot gold dipped 0.8% to $4,577.33 an ounce as of 9:09 a.m. in London. Silver fell 1.4%, while platinum and palladium also declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, was flat.

 
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