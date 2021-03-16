IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Gold prices near 45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly
In global markets as well, gold prices remained flat at $1,732.32 per ounce and silver fell 0.2 per cent to $26.22.
In global markets as well, gold prices remained flat at $1,732.32 per ounce and silver fell 0.2 per cent to $26.22.
business

Gold prices near 45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly

  • On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures traded at 44,930 per 10 gram while silver prices slightly dipped 0.2 per cent to 67,510 per kg.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for Wednesday, gold and silver prices in India traded firm on Tuesday. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures traded at 44,930 per 10 gram while silver prices slightly dipped 0.2 per cent to 67,510 per kg. The yellow metal edged 0.35 per cent higher in the previous session and silver rose 1.3 per cent.

In global markets as well, gold prices remained flat at $1,732.32 per ounce and silver fell 0.2 per cent to $26.22. Among other precious metals, platinum was down 0.1 per cent at $1,211.91. Spot gold also changed very little and stayed at $1,732.32 per ounce, according to Reuters.

Gold prices will also be affected by the outcome of important central bank policy meets including the US federal reserve's meeting. According to analysts, US federal reserve chair Jerome Powell is likely to reaffirm a no-tightening policy stance at the meeting on Wednesday, according to a report in Reuters. Gold prices could also be affected as the Bank of England and Bank of Japan are set to announce their rate decision later this week.

Last week, gold prices corrected to nearly one-year lows as gold prices have increased from 44,000 to almost touch 56,000 in August last year. Since then, gold is down about 12,000. Gold prices were above 50,000 per 10 gram at the beginning of this year and are now down about 6,000 per 10 gram. In the last week itself, gold prices have moved in the range of 44,218 and 44,900. According to the MCX April Futures, gold's position last Monday was at 44,218/10 gram, on Tuesday was 44,857/10 gram, on Wednesday was 44,792/10 gram, on Thursday was 44,879/10 gram and on Friday was 44,271/10 gram.

The correction in the prices also resulted in buying of gold gaining momentum in India and dealers to charge higher premiums over official rates, as per a report in Reuters.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold price in india india gold price today gold price today
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Since onions are a common base ingredient of most Indian dishes and therefore widely consumed, consumers behaviourally are quite sensitive to a rise in onion prices, relative to many other commodities. (HT file photo)
Since onions are a common base ingredient of most Indian dishes and therefore widely consumed, consumers behaviourally are quite sensitive to a rise in onion prices, relative to many other commodities. (HT file photo)
business

Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The Union Budget 2021-22 has allocated 2,700 crore, up 38%, for the government’s price stabilisation fund, which is used to intervene in markets by supplying stored onion and pulses from state-held stocks when prices of essential commodities go up
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra’s office in Noida in this file photo.(Reuters Photo)
An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra’s office in Noida in this file photo.(Reuters Photo)
business

Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:21 AM IST
  • The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IPO is backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who owns 32,94,310 shares which account for 11.51 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2021.
The IPO is backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who owns 32,94,310 shares which account for 11.51 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2021.
business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's IPO opens tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:06 AM IST
  • Through the issue, the company will sell 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)
Markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex jumps over 260 pts to top 50,600 in early trade; Nifty nears 15,000-level

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The rise in the markets comes a day after Sensex tanked 1,035.71 points during the day in the backdrop of macroeconomic data and an upward trend in Covid-19 cases in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of closed Indian Bank during the Nation-Wide Bank Strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions over various demands, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A view of closed Indian Bank during the Nation-Wide Bank Strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions over various demands, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
business

Nationwide bank strike enters Day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The nationwide strike comes in the backdrop of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement during the budget presentation last month that the government will privatise two more public sector banks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following Covid, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs. (iStock Photo/HT Archives)
Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following Covid, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs. (iStock Photo/HT Archives)
business

Education NPAs rise as Covid-19 hits jobs

By Prashant K Nanda, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:30 AM IST
  • Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following the Covid outbreak, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs for this loan category.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai. (Reuters File)
Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai. (Reuters File)
business

Trade gap widens to $12.6 billion on lacklustre exports

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:23 AM IST
  • Between April last year and February 2021, merchandise exports have contracted 12.23%, while merchandise imports fell 23.1%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid.(REUTERS / File)
The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid.(REUTERS / File)
business

UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:13 PM IST
The five biggest companies listed on Dubai Financial Market PJSC and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange have 84 board members, of which only three are women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October last year to meet the estimated shortfall of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.(PTI)
The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October last year to meet the estimated shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.(PTI)
india news

Finance ministry releases entire 1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:54 PM IST
With the release of the 20th installment, 100 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore for the year 2020-21 has now been released to the states and UTs with Legislative Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 1.3 million passengers were screened in US airports on Friday and Sunday, according to Transportation Security Administration data, the highest number since the pandemic crushed air travel in 2020.(Bloomberg file photo)
More than 1.3 million passengers were screened in US airports on Friday and Sunday, according to Transportation Security Administration data, the highest number since the pandemic crushed air travel in 2020.(Bloomberg file photo)
business

Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways each said first-quarter revenue would decline at the low end or less than previously forecast as vaccine rollouts accelerate and more people plan vacations or visits to friends and relatives
READ FULL STORY
Close
A scooter rider passes a logo outside the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma resurfaced for the first time since China�s government began clamping down on his business empire nearly three months ago, appearing in a live-streamed video that sent Alibaba's stock soaring but left plenty of unanswered questions about the billionaire�s fate. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A scooter rider passes a logo outside the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma resurfaced for the first time since China�s government began clamping down on his business empire nearly three months ago, appearing in a live-streamed video that sent Alibaba's stock soaring but left plenty of unanswered questions about the billionaire�s fate. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

Chinese govt asks Alibaba to curtail media assets, says report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Discussions over the matter have been held since early this year, the Wall Street Journal report said, adding that officials were shocked at how expansive Alibaba's media interests have become.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inoculation efforts have ramped up in recent weeks with the government authorizing additional vaccine manufacturers and procuring more doses.(AP file photo)
Inoculation efforts have ramped up in recent weeks with the government authorizing additional vaccine manufacturers and procuring more doses.(AP file photo)
business

Vaccine rollout drives Canada's consumer confidence to highest in over a decade

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a measure of sentiment based on household surveys, jumped last week to 62.7. That’s the highest reading since the end of 2009, when polling was done quarterly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ratan Tata took to Instagram to answer various questions.(Instagram/@ratantata)
Ratan Tata took to Instagram to answer various questions.(Instagram/@ratantata)
business

Ratan Tata acquires undisclosed stake in Pritish Nandy Communications

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The media company on Monday released a press statement about the stake in line with the Securities Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) listing obligations and disclosure requirements regulations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.(REUTERS)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.(REUTERS)
business

Tesla names Musk 'Technoking', CFO 'Master of Coin' in cryptic regulatory filing

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
business

Union minister introduces bill to amend Mines and Mineral Development Act

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The amendments proposed in the Bill are aimed at bringing mega reforms in the mines sector with resolution of legacy issues, and making a large number of mines available for auctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP